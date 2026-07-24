Former Coronation Street actress Tracy Shaw has shared a heartbreaking update on her breast cancer journey, revealing through tears that her tumours have failed to shrink following chemotherapy, meaning surgery cannot yet go ahead.

The 52-year-old actress, best known for playing Maxine Peacock in the ITV soap between 1995 and 2003, posted an emotional video on social media after undergoing ultrasound scans to assess how her treatment was progressing.

Shaw had hoped the chemotherapy would reduce the size of the lesions in her left breast enough for surgeons to operate.

Instead, doctors told her the tumours had changed shape but had not become significantly smaller, leaving her devastated by the latest setback.

Shaw first revealed she had been diagnosed with breast cancer in April after discovering a lump.

Since then, she has documented her treatment openly, sharing both the physical and emotional realities of chemotherapy in the hope of raising awareness and supporting others facing the disease.

Tracy Shaw Shares Emotional Health Update

Fighting back tears in her latest video, Shaw explained that she had attended hospital for scans to check whether the chemotherapy had successfully reduced the tumours.

She also revealed that doctors examined new lumps she had found in her right breast.

Fortunately, the lumps were confirmed to be cysts rather than cancer, providing one piece of positive news during an otherwise difficult appointment.

However, the results for her left breast were not what she had hoped.

According to Shaw, doctors told her the lesions had changed from a circular shape to a more oval appearance but had 'not really shrunk in size.'

She admitted she had expected the treatment to produce more noticeable results after everything her body had endured over recent months.

Why Surgery Has Been Delayed

Shaw explained that her medical team had hoped chemotherapy would shrink the tumours enough for surgery to become the next stage of treatment.

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Because the lesions have not reduced sufficiently, surgery is not currently possible, meaning she is likely to require additional treatment before doctors can proceed.

Although the update was deeply disappointing, specialists continue to monitor her progress and determine the most appropriate next steps.

Her experience highlights one of the realities of breast cancer treatment: while chemotherapy is effective for many patients, not every tumour responds in the same way.

Doctors often use chemotherapy before surgery in an effort to reduce tumour size, but responses can vary depending on the type and biology of the cancer.

Fans Continue To Rally Behind the Former Corrie Star

Since announcing her diagnosis, Shaw has received thousands of supportive messages from fans and fellow actors.

Only days before sharing her latest update, she reunited with former Coronation Street co-star Sally Ann Matthews for a day out, posting photographs of the pair enjoying lunch and laughing together.

Shaw described the reunion as a welcome distraction from the challenges of treatment, with many followers commenting that it was encouraging to see her smiling despite everything she has been facing.

Her openness throughout her cancer journey has also been praised by supporters, many of whom have thanked her for honestly documenting the realities of chemotherapy, hospital visits and the emotional highs and lows that accompany treatment.

Continuing To Face Treatment With Courage

Although the latest scan results were not the outcome Shaw had hoped for, she has remained determined to keep sharing her experience with others.

In previous updates, she spoke candidly about severe chemotherapy side effects, including exhaustion, repeated hospital visits and the physical toll treatment has taken on her body.

She also documented shaving her head after beginning chemotherapy, describing it as another emotional milestone in her fight against cancer.

While the delay to surgery represents another difficult obstacle, Shaw has continued to receive widespread encouragement from fans across the UK, many of whom have praised her resilience and honesty.

As doctors continue monitoring her response to treatment, supporters remain hopeful that future therapy will allow surgery to go ahead and move her one step closer to recovery.