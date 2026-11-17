A Massachusetts divorce lawyer was found dead on Sunday, 15 November, two days after she was reported missing, authorities confirmed. Melissa Dragon, 54, was from Swampscott.

Essex County District Attorney Paul F. Tucker and Swampscott Police Chief Ruben Quesada announced Dragon's death in a joint statement. They thanked law enforcement partners and members of the public who helped with the search but said no further details would be released out of respect for her family.

The Massachusetts Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is investigating the cause and manner of Dragon's death. Authorities said foul play was not suspected.

A Two-Day Search Ends in Confirmation

Swampscott Police issued a missing-person alert seeking help to locate Dragon and her vehicle. The alert said she was last seen at approximately 10:30am on 13 November, travelling west on Lynnfield Street near Den Quarry Road in neighbouring Lynn.

Dragon was driving a blue 2015 Lexus RX 350 bearing Massachusetts registration 7DTH94. Police described her as having brown hair and brown eyes and wearing a black faux-fur coat, leopard-print leggings and grey boots.

The public appeal asked anyone who saw Dragon or the vehicle to contact police. Two days later, officials confirmed she had been found deceased. They did not identify where she was located or say whether the Lexus had also been recovered.

Investigation Into Death Remains Ongoing

Authorities have not provided details about the circumstances in which Dragon was found. Their statement said the medical examiner was determining the cause and manner of death and that no foul play was suspected.

Officials have not announced a cause of death. The absence of suspected foul play is not a final determination by the medical examiner, and no further investigative details have been made public.

The Massachusetts medical examiner's office says testing or a review of medical records and police reports may be needed when a cause of death is not immediately apparent after examination.

Legal Career and Memorial Fund

Dragon was the founding partner and chief litigator of Family Law Practitioners, P.C., a Woburn firm whose practice included divorce, child custody and child support matters. The firm's profile described her work as involving litigation and negotiation for clients facing family-law disputes.

Her professional profile lists a bachelor's degree from Emerson College in 1994 and a Juris Doctor from Suffolk University Law School in 1997. Martindale-Hubbell lists her as a member of Family Law Practitioners and records her admission to the Massachusetts bar in 1998.

Her experience included working as an administrative judicial clerk at the Massachusetts Department of Industrial Accidents and as a mediator in the Massachusetts Attorney General's Office, according to her profile.

Dragon was also reported to have been a founding partner of Child Advocacy Rights Education, an organisation in the Greater Boston area.

A GoFundMe campaign titled Melissa Sindeband Dragon Memorial Fund was organised by Robin Kaplan Price. The organiser's description said Dragon's closest friends had established the fundraiser to help her family with funeral costs, memorial arrangements and related expenses. As of 17 November, the campaign page showed $6,062 raised from 50 donations.