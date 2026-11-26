Melissa Rivers has opened up about the cosmetic changes she experienced after losing weight on the injectable drug Mounjaro. The TV host and producer revealed that this transformation left her concerned about looking older, prompting her to undergo several aesthetic treatments.

Rivers, daughter of comedian Joan Rivers, lost 25 pounds over six months while taking the popular weight-loss medication. However, she noticed that the weight reduction also affected the appearance of her face, particularly around her temples.

Why Rivers Turned to Cosmetic Treatments

In an interview with the New York Post published on 12 November, Rivers discussed how the changes prompted her to seek cosmetic treatments to restore some of the volume she had lost. 'Everything that used to work wasn't working any longer,' Rivers said.

She explained that her naturally narrow temples became more pronounced following her weight loss, making the area appear increasingly hollow. Rivers subsequently explored treatments at GoodSkin Clinics, such as NuvaSculpt and Xerf, to address the changes.

Describing how frequently she began seeking treatments, the 58-year-old Rivers admitted, 'It was literally progressive, and I became a laser junkie -- it's become a sickness.'

What Are 'Ozempic Temples'?

Rivers' experience is part of a growing conversation surrounding the domino effect caused by glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) medications like Mounjaro.

GLP-1 receptor agonists can lead to rapid weight loss, which can then bring about a loss of fullness around the temples, the areas between the forehead and upper cheeks. This phenomenon is known as temporal hollowing, but it has also been called 'Ozempic temples.'

Although the term references Ozempic, similar changes can occur among people taking Mounjaro and other medications in the GLP-1 category. The changes are generally attributed to the loss of facial fat accompanying weight reduction, rather than a confirmed direct effect of a particular medication.

A 2025 study published in Otolaryngology–Head and Neck Surgery examined facial volume changes in 20 patients who had taken GLP-1 medications. This study found that there was a median 9% reduction in total midfacial volume. In addition, the study established an association between weight loss and facial volume reduction: approximately 7% less midfacial volume for every 10 kilograms lost.

A separate 2026 review published in the Aesthetic Surgery Journal examined 46 reports on GLP-1-associated facial changes. Its findings similarly pointed to facial deflation associated with weight loss, while noting that the independent effects of medication and the speed of weight reduction remain uncertain.

What Treatments Address Facial Volume Loss?

Rivers is not the only person seeking cosmetic procedures after significant weight loss.

The New York Post also profiled other women who pursued treatments to address hollow temples and facial volume loss. These included New Jersey resident Diane Petrowsky and former beauty pageant contestant Scavo Krause, who was named Miss Tourism Venezuela in 2015.

Both Petrowsky and Krause underwent fat grafting to address these visible facial changes. The procedure involves harvesting fat from another part of a patient's body, processing it and injecting it into areas requiring additional volume.

While fat grafting has shown plenty of promise, experts caution against rushing into the procedure. Dr. Spero Theodorou, a New York-based plastic surgeon, told The New York Post that it would be wiser to wait for six months after starting a GLP-1 before undergoing corrective treatments.