A recent study has renewed discussion about whether advanced extraterrestrial civilisations could leave detectable technosignatures within our own Solar System, including in the asteroid belt.

In the paper, researcher Alex Ellery proposes on the possibility that non-human technology may already be embedded within largely unexamined regions of our own cosmic backyard.

Interest in extraterrestrial life has also remained high following recent US government disclosures on unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP), although officials have repeatedly said those records do not constitute evidence of extraterrestrial activity.

They did, however, document repeated encounters with objects exhibiting flight characteristics beyond known human engineering, observed by military personnel and logged across multiple agencies.

Alien Probes In Solar System: Why The Asteroid Belt Matters

Ellery's study argues that if an advanced civilisation wanted to monitor Earth, deploying large spacecraft would be inefficient and conspicuous. A quieter approach, he suggests, would involve self-replicating probes positioned in locations humans rarely examine closely, including the asteroid belt, lunar craters, or even interstellar objects passing through the solar system.

The asteroid belt, in particular, offers an appealing hiding place. It is vast, cluttered, and still only partially mapped in detail. Objects within it vary widely in composition and trajectory, making anomalies harder to spot.

According to Ellery, such probes could theoretically mine asteroids for raw materials, replicate themselves, and operate autonomously over long timescales.

He notes that evidence may not appear as obvious structures or signals, but as subtle 'technosignatures,' chemical or isotopic traces left by advanced engineering processes.

Ellery argues some signatures could potentially be overlooked because current asteroid surveys are not specifically designed to identify artificial technosignatures.

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Hidden Technosignatures And The Limits Of Detection

The concept of hidden technosignatures reflects a broader shift in the search for extraterrestrial intelligence. Traditional efforts have focused on detecting deliberate signals, radio transmissions, laser pulses, anything that looks like a greeting.

Increasingly, some researchers have proposed the opposite possibility, that advanced civilisations may avoid detection altogether.

Instead of looking for something loud and obvious, such hypotheses suggest researchers could also search for anomalous physical or chemical signatures rather than deliberate communications.

The so-called 'Wow! signal,' detected in 1977, matched expectations for an interstellar transmission but was never repeated or definitively explained. More recently, unusual stellar behaviour, such as the dimming observed in KIC 8462852, prompted speculation before later being attributed to dust clouds after years of study.

Ellery's proposal fits within this pattern. It does not claim definitive proof, only that existing observational frameworks may be too narrow.

Military Sightings And A Growing Pattern

Although unrelated to Ellery's hypothesis, recent UAP disclosures have contributed to renewed public interest in unexplained aerial phenomena.

Official records released by US agencies, including the Department of Defense and NASA, document dozens of unexplained aerial encounters. In one reporting period, authorities resolved 49 cases as ordinary objects such as balloons or drones, while recommending 243 more for closure on similar grounds. Yet 21 cases remained unresolved and required further analysis.

Separately, testimony presented to US lawmakers in 2025 described encounters with fast-moving orb-like objects near military assets. Video footage shown during a congressional hearing reportedly captured a US MQ-9 drone engaging one such object off the coast of Yemen in October 2024, though the outcome of that encounter has not been publicly confirmed.

A Department of Defense spokesperson has previously stated that the Pentagon 'takes all reports of unidentified anomalous phenomena seriously' and continues to investigate them through the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office. Still, officials have not linked any of these incidents to extraterrestrial technology.

Between Speculation And Evidence

There is, at present, no direct proof that alien probes exist in the solar system or that technosignatures have been conclusively identified in the asteroid belt.

IBTimes UK cannot independently verify these claims, so they should be treated with caution.

Researchers emphasise that unexplained observations should not be interpreted as evidence of extraterrestrial technology without independent verification. What once sounded like fringe speculation is now, at least in some scientific circles, a question of methodology rather than belief.

If probes were placed millions or even billions of years ago, designed to remain dormant or unobtrusive, they would not announce themselves.

And if that sounds far-fetched, it is worth remembering how little of our own solar system has been examined up close. The asteroid belt alone contains millions of objects. Most have never been visited, let alone analysed in detail.

Because only a small proportion of Solar System objects have been studied in detail, researchers continue to debate the most effective ways to search for potential technosignatures.