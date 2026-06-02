Michael Jackson's former bodyguard Matt Fiddes has made a series of striking claims about the King of Pop, alleging the late singer had romantic interest in high-profile figures including Beyoncé and Princess Diana, while insisting the pop icon was 'completely into women' despite long-running public speculation about his private life.

The comments, made in recent podcast appearances, add fresh controversy to ongoing debates surrounding Jackson's relationships, public image, and personal life, more than a decade after his death.

Claims of Admiration for Beyoncé and Princess Diana

Fiddes, who worked as Jackson's bodyguard between 1999 and 2009, alleged that the singer expressed strong admiration for Beyoncé and Princess Diana, and even suggested he would have married Diana 'in a heartbeat.'

According to Fiddes, Jackson spoke about both women frequently and was emotionally invested in them from a distance.

He further claimed that Jackson maintained a friendship-level connection with Beyoncé, including regular communication, and would look for opportunities to attend events where she might be present. The bodyguard described these alleged interactions as part of Jackson's wider fascination with prominent female public figures, although he did not provide independent evidence to support the claims.

Allegations About Private Behaviour and Coded Language

Fiddes also described Jackson as flirtatious and claimed he used coded language when referring to women he was interested in. He alleged that Jackson used the term 'fish' as a discreet signal to staff when he wanted women brought to his private space.

'He used to call women "fish." "Bring that fish to my room." "I want that fish." That was his code for us to sneak girls into his room,' shared Jackson's former bodyguard.

These assertions form part of Fiddes' broader account of life inside Jackson's inner circle, where he claims informal systems were used to manage the singer's private encounters away from public scrutiny. The claims remain unverified and are based solely on Fiddes' recollections of his time working with the entertainer.

Image Control and Record Label Influence

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The former bodyguard went on to allege that Jackson's record label discouraged him from being seen in public relationships. According to Fiddes, industry executives believed that visible romantic involvement could negatively impact Jackson's appeal, particularly among his large female fanbase.

He claimed that as a result, efforts were made to keep relationships private, including concealing girlfriends from public view.

These assertions reflect long-standing narratives about how major record labels historically managed the personal image of global pop stars to protect commercial success.

Previous Claims Involving Whitney Houston

Fiddes has made similar allegations in the past, including claims that Whitney Houston and Jackson had a brief romantic involvement in the early 1990s. He previously suggested that the pair shared a close personal bond and that Jackson held a deep affection for her.

According to his earlier statements, the relationship was short-lived but emotionally significant, with both artists reportedly struggling with personal challenges at the time. These claims have also not been independently verified and remain part of Fiddes' personal account.

Ongoing Speculation Around Jackson's Private Life

The latest remarks add to decades of public speculation about Michael Jackson's personal relationships and sexuality, a topic that has followed the singer throughout his career and beyond his death in 2009. While Fiddes presents his account as insight from a former insider, there is no documentary evidence provided in support of the specific claims regarding Beyoncé, Princess Diana, or other alleged relationships.

Jackson's private life has long been the subject of media attention, fan debate, and competing narratives from former associates and commentators. The new allegations are likely to fuel renewed discussion, though they remain uncorroborated claims from a single former member of his security team