Matthew 'Matt' Brown, the eldest son of the family featured on the Discovery Channel's Alaskan Bush People, has died at the age of 43. The former reality television star was found dead in Washington state's Okanogan River on Saturday, 30 May, after an extensive multi-day search operation involving members of his immediate family and drawing widespread attention on social media.

The tragedy marks a devastating final chapter for the eldest Brown sibling, whose off-grid lifestyle and personal struggles were documented on and off screen for years. Here are ten photos remembering the former reality TV star.

A Devastating Discovery in the Okanogan River

The search operation initially began on Wednesday, 27 May afternoon after local emergency services received an alarming report from a member of the public. According to the Okanogan County Sheriff's Office, a witness called 911 after spotting a man sitting in a shallow section of the Okanogan River, just south of Oroville, Washington, as reported by Men's Journal.

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The witness stated that they briefly turned away from the individual after speaking with him. Moments later, the bystander reported hearing an unspecified sound. Upon turning back toward the water, the caller observed the man floating face down before he was swiftly carried away by the river's moving current.

Local deputies and agents from the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife immediately launched an expanding rescue effort.

Emergency teams utilised personal watercraft, sonar equipment, and specialized dive teams to canvas the area.

However, adverse weather conditions forced officials to temporarily suspend the search on Friday, 29 May, but a private search party ultimately discovered the body on Saturday. Authorities later confirmed that a firearm had been recovered near the location where the man was initially seen in the shallows.

Family Members Confirm Self-Inflicted Injury

Loved ones of the reality star took to social media over the weekend to share the grim news with the public. In an emotional video update, Matt's younger brother, Bear Brown, confirmed that the remains recovered from the river belonged to his brother. Bear revealed that their other brother, Noah Brown, was present at the scene and actively assisted the emergency services in retrieving the body from the water before making a formal identification.

As reported by People, the family believes the fatal incident was entirely self-inflicted, though an official determination remains pending.

'They found a body in the river a few hours ago and it was positively identified as being Matt,' Bear stated during his online video address. 'I would have never suspected he would have hurt himself, honestly. He struggled for a long time, as I have mentioned, and I worried he was going to end up, like, OD'd or something like that. I didn't think he would hurt himself.'

Bear also revealed he had run into Matt at a local supermarket shortly before the incident, where his brother admitted he had relapsed. While asking the public to respect the family's grief, Bear also urged people to consider the impact of online abuse, noting that Matt had spoken about the negativity he faced online in one of his final videos.

Life in the Wilderness and Reality Television Fame

Matt rose to global prominence as a central cast member of Alaskan Bush People, which premiered on the Discovery Channel in 2014. The popular documentary series followed the extended Brown family as they navigated an isolated, self-sufficient lifestyle in the remote wilderness.

As the oldest child, Matt appeared in 79 episodes of the programme before stepping away permanently in 2019 to enter a rehabilitation facility for substance abuse. Following his departure from the show, Matt relocated to Washington State, where he maintained a quieter life and routinely shared videos on YouTube documenting his ongoing journey toward sobriety.

The Okanogan County Coroner's Office is expected to conduct a comprehensive post-mortem examination to establish the definitive cause and manner of death.

If you or someone you know is experiencing mental or emotional distress or is considering self-harm, please reach out for help. You can contact 988 in the US and Canada to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, or visit 988lifeline.org. Support is free, confidential, and available 24/7. In the UK, you can contact Samaritans on 116 123.