Sarah Ferguson is reportedly considering whether to reveal what some sources have described as Prince Andrew's 'dirty secrets', with claims she is weighing a tell all memoir while continuing to turn down high profile television interviews about the scandals surrounding her former husband.

The Duchess of York, 66, has reportedly spent recent months keeping a low profile in the Austrian Alps while Andrew remains under renewed public scrutiny in Britain. Reports from OK! and The Sun claim Ferguson has received interview offers from major outlets, including BBC Newsnight, but has so far declined to speak publicly. Neither Ferguson nor Buckingham Palace has commented on the claims.

Sarah Ferguson Turns Down TV As Memoir Talk Grows

The immediate backdrop to the speculation is Ferguson's refusal to give the kind of televised interview that could reignite intense scrutiny around Andrew and the royal family. According to The Sun, she has turned down a string of requests while staying in Austria.

One insider quoted by the paper claimed: 'She has had a lot of offers including from Newsnight but is spending her time reflecting and has no intention of speaking out.' That has helped create the impression that Ferguson may be choosing a more controlled route if she does decide to tell her side of the story.

Despite reportedly rejecting a primetime confessional, she is said not to have ruled out a book. OK! cited a source who claimed a memoir remains under consideration.

'She Knows Exactly Where The Pressure Points Are'

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This is where the talk of Ferguson knowing where 'the bodies are buried' begins to gather pace. According to OK!, one source claimed she has been telling people that she knows 'exactly where the pressure points are' inside the royal family and could reveal details that have never been publicly discussed.

The same source suggested Ferguson feels less bound by loyalty if she believes the institution has distanced itself from her. In that account, the question is no longer whether she knows potentially damaging information, but whether she is prepared to put it into print.

Reports have also claimed there is unease in royal circles over what a memoir might contain. One insider alleged there is concern about another damaging royal narrative spiralling into public view, particularly after the fallout from previous royal books and interviews.

That anxiety is said to extend to possible legal review. According to the same reporting, lawyers are already considering what options might exist if any future manuscript were seen as harmful or in breach of private agreements. There is no independent confirmation that a draft memoir exists or that a publishing deal has been signed.

Money Troubles, Andrew's Scandals And A Shrinking Market

Money may be one factor behind the memoir talk. OK! claims Ferguson is running low on cash and is seeking an advance of about $2 million for a new book, a figure some publishers have reportedly refused to meet.

It would not be her first struggle in the US publishing market. Her most recent children's book, Flora and Fern: Kindness Along the Way, was pulled from shelves in November 2025, underlining the commercial risks attached to royal adjacent projects.

Against that backdrop, a candid memoir about Andrew and the scandals around him could offer both a financial lifeline and a reputational gamble. The stakes are higher because Andrew's legal and public troubles continue to cast a shadow over anyone closely linked to him.

His friendship with Jeffrey Epstein has severely damaged his standing. Thames Valley Police arrested Andrew on 19 February on suspicion of misconduct in public office linked to that association, although Andrew has not been charged, and has previously denied wrongdoing in relation to Epstein.

So far, Ferguson has not publicly turned on him. Even reports suggesting she knows where the 'pressure points' are say she has no intention, for now, of speaking out in a way that would directly betray her former husband.

That tension is what gives the story its force. On one side is a woman reportedly weighing her options after feeling pushed to the margins. On the other is a Palace that may be preparing to challenge any account it believes goes too far.

Nothing in the public record confirms that Ferguson will publish the kind of memoir now being speculated about. For now, there are only unnamed source claims, a string of declined interviews and growing curiosity over whether she will eventually decide to write.