The Boys may have concluded after five seasons, but the franchise is far from over. Prime Video continues to expand the Vought Cinematic Universe (VCU) with new spinoffs, including Vought Rising.

Vought Rising is a prequel set in the 1950s. According to The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke and Vought Rising showrunner Paul Grellong, the series is a 'twisted murder mystery about the origins of Vought in the 1950s, the early exploits of Soldier Boy, and the diabolical maneuvers of a Supe known to fans as Stormfront, who was then going by the name Clara Vought.'

Prime Video recently released the trailer for the prequel, and one Supe that has caught the attention of fans is Private Angel, with viewers speculating about her powers and storyline. Here's everything to know about Elizabeth Posey, the actress who plays the mysterious new Supe.

Who Is Elizabeth Posey?

Elizabeth Posey is an American actress who was born in Shrewsbury, New Jersey. She grew up in the Jacksonville, Florida area and has Irish, English, and Swiss heritage. She's the cousin of actor Tyler Posey, who is best known for his role as Scott McCall in Teen Wolf.

According to Posey's IMDb biography, she developed an early interest in the arts and began her acting career on stage. She attended the University of Florida in Gainesville, Florida and majored in Public Relations and Theater. She then moved to Los Angeles to pursue an acting career.

Posey has appeared in the films Gully (2019) and Dreamcatcher (2021). On television, she's had minor roles in HBO's Euphoria and Starz's Heels.

In Euphoria, she played Becky, a girl who briefly interacts with Ethan Daley (Austin Abrams). In Heels, she played Tricia, a bartender at Coopers. In 2025, Posey was cast in a leading role in Vought Rising.

Private Angel in 'Vought Rising'

Private Angel is one of the subjects of V-One (V1), Frederick Vought's first iteration of Compound V. As explained by Sister Sage (Susan Heyward) in The Boys Season 5 Episode 3, V1 is ten times more potent than the current formula, highly unstable, and only worked on a handful of early Supes: Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles), Bombsight (Mason Dye), Torpedo (Will Hochman), Stormfront/Liberty (Aya Cash), and Private Angel. It's also why Soldier Boy's generation of Supes doesn't age.

What Private Angel's powers really are remains unknown, although some theories suggest that she can heal others, hence the name 'Angel' and her Nurse uniform. Additionally, based on what was mentioned in The Boys, she possesses immortality, which prevents her from aging and preserves her youthful appearance.

Beyond that, little is known about her abilities or her status in the present-day timeline. While viewers learned in The Boys' final season that Bombsight is still alive, Private Angel's fate remains a mystery.

When asked if Vought Rising will be set in multiple timelines, Kripke said 'no comment,' but added that they have 'a few surprises and tricks up our sleeve in V Rising.'

For now, viewers will have to wait for Vought Rising, which is scheduled to premiere in 2027.