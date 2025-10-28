Former First Lady Michelle Obama is stepping back into the spotlight with an exclusive ABC 20/20 interview alongside Robin Roberts, co-anchor of Good Morning America, airing Sunday, 2 November 2025, at 8 p.m. ET.

The highly anticipated special — Michelle Obama: The Style, The Power, The Look — explores how the former First Lady's style evolution became a global symbol of confidence, culture, and leadership.

Filmed at Marymount University in Virginia, the conversation arrives just days before the release of her new book, The Look, a powerful reflection on fashion, identity, and female empowerment.

Streaming on Hulu from 3 November, the programme promises an intimate and visually stunning look at Michelle Obama's influence on modern fashion and politics.

'The Look' – A New Literary Chapter

Michelle Obama's new book, The Look, is scheduled for release on 4 November 2025 by Crown Publishing. Co-written with Meredith Koop, her longtime stylist and creative consultant, the book delves into the intentionality behind Obama's wardrobe choices during her time in the White House and beyond.

According to Variety, the book is not merely a fashion memoir but a reflection on how clothing can serve as a form of communication, empowerment, and cultural commentary. Koop, who worked closely with Obama throughout her tenure as First Lady, contributes insights into the behind-the-scenes decisions that shaped Obama's public image.

Robin Roberts Leads the Conversation

Robin Roberts, a veteran journalist and anchor, will guide the conversation, drawing on her longstanding rapport with Obama. The interview is expected to cover not only fashion but also broader themes of leadership, representation, and legacy.

Roberts previously interviewed Obama during the release of her bestselling memoir Becoming, and their dynamic has been praised for its warmth and depth. This latest conversation promises to offer viewers a candid look at how Obama's style choices have reflected her values and navigated the expectations placed on women in public life.

Cultural Impact and Public Reception

Michelle Obama's fashion choices have often sparked discussion and admiration, from her bold use of colour to her support for emerging designers. Her wardrobe has been analysed as both a political statement and a celebration of diversity in American fashion.

As noted by IMDb, the ABC special aims to highlight how Obama's style has evolved alongside her public role, offering a lens into how women in leadership use fashion to express confidence, resilience, and authenticity.

The programme is expected to resonate with audiences interested in the intersection of culture, politics, and personal expression. It also marks a continued effort by ABC News Studios to produce content that blends biography with broader social commentary.

Streaming and Accessibility

The special will be available to stream on Hulu starting Monday, 3 November, making it accessible to a wider audience beyond the initial broadcast. ABC has not confirmed whether additional segments or behind-the-scenes footage will be released, but promotional clips have already begun circulating on social media.

Viewers can expect a visually rich production, with archival footage, fashion highlights, and commentary from Koop and other contributors. The programme is part of ABC's autumn slate of specials focusing on influential public figures and cultural milestones.