Bungie has confirmed a sweeping round of layoffs at its Bellevue studio in Washington this week, with PlayStation saying that most of the team behind 'Destiny 2' and some developers on 'Marathon' have been let go as part of a major restructuring of the game maker's business.

Sony Interactive Entertainment quietly signalled that its live-service ambitions were being scaled back. In a message to staff, later published on the SIE website, Hermen Hulst, CEO of Studio Business Group, said Bungie's workforce would be reduced across multiple departments, with additional cuts also hitting Sony teams that support Bungie's operations. It is another hard swing in a story that began with Sony's high-profile acquisition of Bungie and the promise that 'Destiny 2' and future live-service titles would help define the PlayStation ecosystem for years.

Bungie Restructuring Puts ' Destiny 2' Under Harsh Light

Bungie has spent the past decade building 'Destiny 2' into one of the defining live-service games of its era, relying on seasonal updates and expansions to keep players inside its world. That long run is now effectively over. The studio has released its final live-service content update for 'Destiny 2,' and its public messaging makes clear that this sunset was not the triumphant victory lap anyone had hoped for.

Hulst described the layoffs as the result of months of internal debate over Bungie's future direction. 'We have made the decision to reduce Bungie's workforce, affecting a significant number of employees, including most of the Destiny team and some Marathon team members,' he wrote, calling it a choice reached 'only after extensive discussion and careful consideration.'

He added that Sony and Bungie leadership had 'explored multiple alternatives' before deciding that job cuts were necessary 'to align the studio's resources with its current priorities and long-term goals.' In corporate language, that is as close as you get to an admission that the numbers simply stopped adding up.

'Destiny 2' Falls Short and the Bill Comes Due

Bungie, to its credit, did not try to spin its way out of the situation. In a separate statement posted on X on 25 June, the studio said it was 'with great sadness' announcing a reduction in force as it reorganised. The wording was blunt by industry standards.

'As the leaders of Bungie, past and present, we recognize "Destiny 2" fell short of expectations these past several years,' the statement read. With its final content update now out the door and 'future projects still in early incubation,' Bungie said it 'unfortunately could not continue operating at our previous size.'

Read more Sony Cuts Hundreds of Bungie Jobs After Destiny 2 Falls Short, Shifts Focus to Marathon Sony Cuts Hundreds of Bungie Jobs After Destiny 2 Falls Short, Shifts Focus to Marathon

Live-service titles are costly, temperamental beasts. When the audience ebbs, or simply flattens, the overheads remain stubbornly high. The fantasy had been that 'Destiny 2' could underpin years of experimentation and new IP. Instead, its slowing momentum appears to have forced Bungie to contract before those next projects are ready.

The studio also stressed the human cost of that calculation. 'We know this decision has a profound impact on the people affected, their families, friends, and teammates,' it said, adding that the necessity of the changes 'does not lessen the difficulty of this moment or the impact it has on those affected.'

For those hoping for clarity on what Bungie is building next, there was a deliberate pause. 'Later, we will share more about that future with you all but today is not that day,' the statement concluded. It is the language of a company putting crisis management ahead of marketing.

What the Bungie Cuts Mean For 'Destiny 2' And 'Marathon'

Nothing in the messaging suggests that 'Destiny 2' will suddenly vanish, but the creative core that sustained it has been heavily thinned out. Hulst, in his note, instead looked backwards, calling Bungie's work on 'Destiny' over the past decade 'truly remarkable' and saying the franchise 'has left a lasting mark on players and the industry.' It reads less like a roadmap than a eulogy.

The more pointed assurances were reserved for 'Marathon,' Bungie's other major project. Despite the layoffs, Hulst said 'Marathon' 'remains an important part of our portfolio' and that PlayStation would 'continue to support the team as they build on the strong foundation established in Season 1 and 2, and as they work on incubation efforts for future projects.'

That reference to 'Season 1 and 2' is telling. It locks 'Marathon' into the same live-service framework that is now being retrenched elsewhere, and it raises the uncomfortable question of whether the market still has patience for yet another subscription of time and attention.

Behind the cautious corporate phrasing, there is a simpler, harsher reality. One of gaming's most recognisable studios has shrunk itself because its flagship live-service product, 'Destiny 2,' stopped meeting expectations. The next phase of Bungie's story, whenever the studio is ready to talk about it, will unfold with fewer people, less room for error and a fanbase now acutely aware of how fragile even the biggest online worlds can be.

Nothing about Bungie's future plans beyond 'Marathon' and unspecified 'incubation efforts' has been confirmed yet, so everything about the studio's long-term line-up should be taken with a grain of salt until more concrete details are released.