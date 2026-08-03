Passengers wearing life jackets jumped into the sea after a fire engulfed an Indonesian ferry carrying 271 people, leaving at least five dead and 41 missing.

The Mutiara Sentosa 2 was travelling from Surabaya in East Java to Makassar in South Sulawesi when the fire erupted near Madura Island on Sunday morning. Thick black smoke poured from the vessel as frightened passengers gathered on its upper decks and waited for rescuers.

Indonesia's National Search and Rescue Agency, known as Basarnas, said 225 passengers and crew had been rescued by Sunday afternoon. Five bodies were recovered, while an extensive operation continued to locate those who remained unaccounted for.

Passengers Flee Burning Ferry

Videos released by Basarnas showed smoke billowing from the ferry as passengers wearing life jackets crowded together on the deck.

Other footage shared on social media appeared to show some people jumping overboard as the flames spread. The ferry was later reported to be almost completely engulfed.

The fire broke out between 6am and 7am local time. Ferry operator PT Atosim Lampung Pelayaran notified the Surabaya rescue office approximately one hour later after receiving information from the ship's captain.

The captain reportedly said the vessel was burning near the northern tip of Madura Island. Contact with the ferry was subsequently lost, complicating efforts to determine its precise location.

Rescuers eventually located it about 19 nautical miles north of Buruan Sapudi Island after communicating with a nearby cargo ship.

Nearby Ships Lead Rescue Effort

The cargo vessel was unable to move closer because it was transporting flammable materials. A tugboat and another passing ship instead approached the ferry and began evacuating people shortly before 10am.

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By Sunday afternoon, surrounding vessels had rescued 225 passengers and crew members. Authorities said the ferry had been carrying 232 passengers and 39 crew.

A dedicated rescue ship was deployed from Surabaya, but officials estimated that it would need around six hours to reach the scene.

A rigid inflatable boat was also sent from a rescue post in Sumenep. However, the crew was forced to return because rough seas and high waves made the operation unsafe.

The Indonesian Navy deployed a warship to support the search for the missing. Emergency teams continued examining the surrounding waters amid fears that additional passengers may have entered the sea to escape the flames.

Cause of Fire Remains Unknown

Authorities have not established what started the fire. Investigators are expected to examine the ferry, its cargo and its operating records once rescue teams have secured the area.

The Mutiara Sentosa 2 is approximately 160 metres long and 25 metres wide. It normally completes the journey between Surabaya and Makassar in about 40 hours, transporting domestic passengers, vehicles and cargo between the two major islands.

The disaster has again raised concerns about maritime safety in Indonesia, an archipelago consisting of more than 17,000 islands where ferries provide an essential connection between communities.

Accidents remain relatively common because of unpredictable weather, overcrowding, ageing vessels and inconsistent enforcement of safety regulations.

Officials have warned that the casualty figures may change as teams continue searching the area and reconcile the official passenger list with survivors brought aboard different rescue vessels.

For now, authorities said finding the missing passengers remained the priority as families waited for further information about those who had been on board.