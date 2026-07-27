Two young women have died after a diving trip at Loch Fyne in Argyll and Bute, despite a major rescue operation involving a coastguard helicopter, RNLI lifeboats and multiple emergency services. Police Scotland said the divers, aged 24 and 26, got into difficulty near St Catherines, Cairndow, at about 3.30pm on Sunday.

Officers were first called to what Police Scotland described as a 'report of concern' for two female divers in the water. Coastguard teams from Crinan, Dunoon, Kames and Inveraray were sent to the loch, while RNLI lifeboats were launched from Tighnabruaich, Campbeltown and Largs, and an HM Coastguard helicopter was dispatched as the search intensified along the shoreline and out across the water.

Paramedics pronounced the 26-year-old woman dead at the scene. After further searches in the loch, the body of the 24-year-old diver was found and recovered. Their identities have not yet been released.

Police and Fire Service Detail Large-Scale Response

A Police Scotland spokesperson said officers were called 'around 3.30pm on Sunday, July 26, 2026' to Loch Fyne at St Catherines 'following a report of concern for two female divers', adding: 'Emergency services attended and a 26 year old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Read more Rescuers Find K2 Airways Wreckage in the Arabian Sea, But the Search for Five Crew Is Far From Over Rescuers Find K2 Airways Wreckage in the Arabian Sea, But the Search for Five Crew Is Far From Over

Further searches were carried out in the water and the body of a 24 year old woman was recovered. The deaths are being treated as unexplained and a post mortem examination will take place in due course.'

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said it had been alerted by partner services at 4.13pm to assist. A spokesperson said: 'Operations Control mobilised two pumps and water rescue resources to assist a multi agency search and rescue.

A female was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. Further searches were carried out in the water, and the body of a 24 year old woman was recovered. Our thoughts are very much with their family, friends, and the wider community at this difficult time. Fire crews left the scene around 7.28pm.'

For around four hours, specialist teams searched the water and shoreline while the helicopter scanned the loch from above.

Scenic Sea Loch With Cold, Changeable Conditions

Loch Fyne is one of Scotland's best known sea lochs, stretching some 40 miles from the Sound of Bute, and is a popular spot for diving as well as for its oysters and other seafood. Locals in Argyll are used to seeing rescue craft on the water, but two deaths in one outing are unusual.

The loch is a long, narrow sea loch with cold, changeable conditions. It is known as a destination for experienced divers.

Questions Remain as Police Inquiry Continues

The deaths are currently listed as 'unexplained', which in Scottish policing terms leaves a wide range of possibilities open, from medical emergencies to equipment failure or misjudgement. Only the post mortem examinations and any subsequent investigation will begin to establish what happened.

Police have not indicated whether any third party involvement is suspected, and have given no detail on the women's level of experience, what equipment they were using, or how deep they were diving.

There is no suggestion of wider risk to the public, and no official warning has been issued about diving at Loch Fyne. Authorities have also not confirmed whether the women were part of an organised dive group, training exercise or private trip.

For volunteer RNLI crews called out from Tighnabruaich, Campbeltown and Largs, and for coastguard and fire service teams arriving from multiple towns, the incident involved a sustained multi-agency search and recovery.

More details, including the women's names and any early findings from post mortems, are likely to emerge in the coming days.