President Emmanuel Macron has convened an emergency cabinet meeting as major wildfires continue to burn across southwest France, with one of the largest blazes advancing to within 15 kilometres (nine miles) of metropolitan Bordeaux.

The meeting comes as firefighters continue working to contain the wildfire in the Gironde department, home to Bordeaux and one of France's most important wine-producing regions. Authorities are also preparing for another spell of extreme heat forecast later this week, raising concerns that weather conditions could further complicate firefighting efforts.

Emergency crews battled the blaze overnight as officials monitored conditions around Bordeaux, a metropolitan area with a population of approximately 850,000.

Although the Gironde prefecture described the situation on Monday as 'broadly stable,' authorities cautioned that the fire remains active and poses a continuing threat.

Macron calls crisis meeting as wildfires threaten Bordeaux and heatwave looms https://t.co/e6JOni3f6p — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) July 27, 2026

Fire 'Still At The Gates' of Bordeaux

The seriousness of the wildfire became evident over the weekend when Bordeaux Mayor Thomas Cazenave said the blaze remained 'at the gates of the metropolitan area.'

At its closest point, the fire was around 15 kilometres from Bordeaux, prompting heightened monitoring by local authorities as firefighters sought to prevent further spread.

Smoke from the wildfire has blanketed parts of the region, while images from affected communities have shown extensive woodland destroyed by flames.

Jerome Steffe, mayor of the nearby commune of Cestas, described the blaze as 'a fire of a size never seen before,' highlighting the scale of the emergency facing local communities.

Macron's decision to convene senior ministers reflects growing concern over the wildfire's proximity to one of France's largest urban centres and the possibility that worsening weather conditions could increase the risk of further spread.

Forecast Heatwave Could Hamper Firefighting

Meteorologists have warned that another heatwave later this week could create more favourable conditions for wildfires.

France has already experienced several periods of extreme heat this summer, with prolonged high temperatures leaving forests and vegetation unusually dry.

Fire officials have warned that rising temperatures, combined with low humidity and shifting winds, could make containment efforts more difficult if the blaze is not brought under control before hotter weather returns.

While officials have described current conditions as stable, firefighting operations remain ongoing and authorities continue monitoring communities closest to the affected area.

Europe's Wildfire Crisis Deepens

The Gironde wildfire forms part of a wider wildfire emergency affecting several European countries.

Large fires in both France and Spain have forced the evacuation of more than 300,000 people, while thousands of firefighters continue working to contain multiple active blazes.

In Spain, authorities said more than 75,000 people had been evacuated as several major fires spread through central regions, with some burning closer to Madrid.

Regional officials reported on Monday that the most serious fires had slowed, allowing some residents to begin returning home, although many evacuation orders remain in place.

Among those forced to flee was Rocio Dominguez, 35, who evacuated her home in Chapineria, west of Madrid, with her two dogs.

'It looked like the apocalypse,' she said, describing heavy smoke and ash that reduced visibility as residents fled the advancing flames.

Bordeaux Fire Puts France on Alert

French authorities continue focusing on preventing the Gironde wildfire from moving closer to Bordeaux while emergency services remain deployed across the region.

The approaching heatwave has added urgency to those efforts, with officials warning that weather conditions could rapidly change the behaviour of the fire.

The wildfire has already prompted the highest levels of government to coordinate the national response, underscoring concerns about its proximity to Bordeaux and the broader wildfire threat facing France during another summer marked by prolonged extreme heat.

The situation remains fluid, and authorities continue urging residents in affected areas to follow emergency instructions as firefighters work to contain the blaze.