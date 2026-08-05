Donald Trump was caught on camera battling strong winds and repeatedly slapping his right thigh as he walked across a New Jersey tarmac on Sunday, in a clip that has fuelled fresh mockery and renewed speculation about the president's health.

The footage, shared widely on X, shows Trump leaving Marine One, gripping both handrails as he disembarks, before his famous blond comb‑over is whipped almost vertical, briefly exposing a large patch of scalp as he makes his way towards Air Force One.

The incident unfolded as Trump returned from New Jersey to Washington, in the latest of a string of awkward public moments that critics have seized on.

The 80‑year‑old President has been repeatedly filmed gripping railings on steps, misjudging stair descents and, more recently, performing a peculiar leg‑tapping gesture that some observers insist is a sign of cognitive decline. None of those claims has been medically confirmed, and there is no official diagnosis to support suggestions of dementia.

The latest clip begins with Trump pausing at the top of the Marine One steps, clutching both sides of the exit as he carefully works his way down. As he reaches the tarmac, a gust catches his hair, lifting the front of his comb‑over high enough that his bare scalp is clearly visible while the strands flap back and forth. He continues walking towards Air Force One, face set, as the wind continues to worry at his hair.

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Within hours, critics were circulating the footage with undisguised glee. 'Holy sh*t. Trump's entire head of hair nearly walked off his head with the wind,' one prominent anti‑MAGA account, CALL TO ACTIVISM, posted along with the video. Another X user joked that 'his hair is desperately trying to escape the tyrant', while others piled in with variations on a now familiar theme. 'That is some good glue holding his wig in place,' one person wrote. 'So that is why he wears that stupid hat,' another added, as 'Hair Force 1' and 'Even his toupee wants to leave' did the rounds.

None of the posts offers any evidence Trump wears a wig, and his hair has long been the subject of rumour rather than fact. Still, in the brutal, meme‑driven ecosystem of US politics, the clip was treated as a gift. The focus on his appearance also intersects with a more serious undercurrent, after reports last month that a drug linked to his hair care had been removed from his medical records.

Thigh Slapping Fuels Donald Trump Health Questions

It was not just Trump's hair that caught viewers' attention. As he crossed the tarmac, the President could be seen striking his right thigh with his right hand, a gesture that onlookers say they have now spotted multiple times. The movement, brisk and oddly rhythmic, prompted a spate of comments from users who claimed they had seen him do the same thing at previous events.

'Why does he always do that pat the right leg thing?' one viewer asked. Another suggested, not entirely kindly, that he might be 'slapping his leg to remind it to keep moving,' adding that Trump had 'hardly made it down those few steps.' Others went further, insisting the gesture looked like a 'dementia related glitch' and calling the president 'a physical mess on every level.'

Again, there is no clinical evidence to back up those wilder claims, and no doctor has publicly linked the thigh‑slapping to any neurological condition. The diagnosis is coming almost entirely from partisans watching short, context‑free clips on social media, which should be taken with a grain of salt.

Expert Reads Donald Trump's 'Self‑Motivational' Ritual

What can be said with more confidence is that this is not the first time Trump has been filmed patting his right leg. In December, cameras picked up a similar three‑tap slap at the top of Air Force One's stairs, shortly before he began his descent. After that incident, body language specialist Judi James was asked to assess what the movement might mean.

Her view was notably more prosaic than the diagnoses now trending online. She suggested the slapping gesture might be 'a form of reminder or self‑motivational ritual' that Trump uses to concentrate before tackling the steps.

For a man whose instinct is to wave, play to the cameras and project swagger, she argued, the quick pat could be a way of telling himself to focus on the physical task in front of him instead.

James also pointed out that aircraft steps have always been 'a minefield' for older leaders, and Trump, she said, is 'a big guy who is probably losing some of his nimbleness with age, like we all do.' In that light, the repeated hand‑to‑thigh movement may say less about hidden illness and more about an ageing politician quietly trying not to trip in front of the world's lenses.

Even so, the timing is awkward for Trump. The tarmac clip follows outrage over what critics called his 'disgusting' behaviour at Senator Lindsey Graham's funeral, where one mourner seated behind him was seen staring with a visibly 'disgusted' expression.

The reason for that look was later reported, but the moment fed into a broader narrative among opponents that the president is increasingly out of step with the dignity traditionally expected of national leaders.

Trump's supporters, much of this will look like petty sniping. For his detractors, the image of a wind‑tossed, thigh‑slapping 80‑year‑old gingerly picking his way across the runway will be framed as metaphor. As ever with Trump, the same few seconds of footage are being used to tell radically different stories.