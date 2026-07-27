A major data breach has exposed personal information linked to some of Hollywood's biggest stars after cybersecurity researcher Jeremiah Fowler discovered an unsecured online database containing hundreds of thousands of records, including a folder labelled 'Contacts.'

The database reportedly contained information connected to celebrities, film executives, journalists and guests associated with major entertainment events. According to Fowler, the exposed records included details linked to high-profile figures such as Angelina Jolie, Robert De Niro and George Lucas, raising fresh concerns about privacy, cybersecurity and the protection of sensitive personal data within the film industry.

The discovery has prompted questions about how the information was stored and whether unauthorised individuals may have accessed the database before it was secured.

Jeremiah Fowler Discovers Unsecured Database

Fowler, a cybersecurity researcher known for identifying publicly exposed databases, said he found the records accessible online without password protection.

According to his findings, the database contained hundreds of thousands of entries alongside a folder labelled 'Contacts.' The records reportedly included names, email addresses, telephone numbers and accreditation-related information connected to film industry professionals and event attendees.

Fowler said the exposure appeared to result from a configuration error rather than a sophisticated cyberattack. After identifying the issue, he notified the organisation responsible for the database, which subsequently restricted public access.

However, it remains unclear how long the records were exposed before discovery or whether third parties accessed the information during that period.

A-List Celebrities Among Those Named

The exposed records reportedly referenced several internationally recognised figures.

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Among the names identified were actress Angelina Jolie, actor Robert De Niro and filmmaker George Lucas, all of whom have attended major film festivals and industry events in recent years.

While there is no indication that passwords, financial information or government identification documents were exposed, cybersecurity experts warn that contact details associated with public figures can still create significant security risks.

Criminals frequently use leaked contact information to conduct phishing campaigns, impersonation scams and social engineering attacks designed to obtain additional personal or financial information.

Film Industry Data Practices Under Scrutiny

The incident has renewed attention on how entertainment organisations collect, store and secure personal information.

Film festivals, award ceremonies and industry conferences routinely gather large amounts of data from celebrities, journalists, executives and guests. Security specialists argue that organisations handling such information should conduct regular audits and maintain stronger safeguards to prevent accidental exposure.

Privacy advocates say the breach demonstrates how a single oversight can compromise large volumes of personal information, even when no malicious hacking is involved.

The case also highlights the growing challenge facing organisations that manage extensive digital databases in an era of increasingly sophisticated cyber threats.

Growing Concerns Over Celebrity Privacy

Although the database has reportedly been secured, questions remain about whether any information was copied or viewed before access was restricted.

Experts note that public figures face heightened risks because leaked information can often be combined with publicly available data to create detailed personal profiles. Even limited contact information may provide opportunities for targeted scams or unwanted intrusion.

For Hollywood's biggest names, the breach serves as another reminder that fame offers little protection against digital security failures. For the wider entertainment industry, Fowler's discovery has become a warning about the importance of safeguarding personal information before a simple mistake turns into a major privacy scandal.