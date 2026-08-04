A photograph taken by NASA's Spirit rover nearly two decades ago has resurfaced online, reigniting claims that it shows a mysterious 'walking man' on the surface of Mars.

The image, originally captured in 2007 during Spirit's exploration of the Red Planet, has been widely reshared across social media this week after users highlighted a tiny human-like shape visible in the distance. Some have claimed it resembles a person walking across the Martian landscape, while others suggest it looks more like a statue or kneeling figure.

NASA, however, has never identified the object as anything other than part of the surrounding terrain.

Spirit Rover Image Sparks Familiar Debate

The renewed attention centres on a panoramic image captured by Spirit, one of NASA's twin Mars Exploration Rovers, which operated on Mars from 2004 until communications were permanently lost in 2010 after the rover became trapped in soft sand.

Within the panorama, a small dark feature appears between surrounding rocks. When heavily cropped and enlarged, some viewers argue the shape resembles a human figure with one leg extended forward and arms held away from the body.

The interpretation has circulated repeatedly over the years, often accompanied by claims that NASA overlooked evidence of ancient civilisation or extraterrestrial life.

No evidence supporting those claims has ever been presented. NASA has not classified the feature as artificial, biological or otherwise unusual.

Why the Shape Looks Human

Scientists say the apparent figure is a textbook example of pareidolia, or the psychological tendency for the human brain to recognise familiar shapes in random patterns. The same phenomenon explains why people sometimes see faces in clouds, animals in rock formations or human figures in shadows.

According to The Planetary Society, many supposedly mysterious objects photographed on Mars can be explained by pareidolia combined with lighting, perspective and image resolution.

Mars provides ideal conditions for these optical illusions. Its rocky landscape, uneven terrain and long shadows frequently create silhouettes that resemble familiar objects when viewed from certain angles. Once an image is tightly cropped and shared without its wider context, the illusion often becomes even more convincing.

Why NASA Mars Images Keep Going Viral

The 'walking man' photograph is only the latest example of older NASA imagery finding new audiences online. Over the years, images from Spirit, Opportunity, Curiosity and Perseverance have repeatedly fuelled speculation about everything from pyramids and doorways to animal fossils and humanoid statues.

In almost every case, scientists have attributed the apparent anomalies to natural geological formations, lighting effects or image interpretation rather than evidence of extraterrestrial activity.

NASA continues to maintain that no confirmed evidence of either past or present life on Mars has been discovered. That position has remained unchanged despite decades of rover missions collecting millions of images across the planet's surface.

Even so, the resurfaced Spirit image has generated fresh discussion across Reddit, X and other platforms.

Some users dismissed the object as nothing more than an unusual arrangement of rocks and shadows. Others argued the shape appears remarkably human, suggesting it resembles either a person walking or a carved statue.

None of those interpretations are supported by scientific analysis. The debate nevertheless illustrates how easily ambiguous images can spread online, particularly when separated from their original scientific context.

The Curiosity Claim and the Bigger Martian Obsession

The renewed attention also follows other recent claims involving NASA imagery. Earlier this year, UFO researcher Scott C Waring argued that another photograph captured by NASA's Curiosity rover showed what he described as an unexploded alien missile left behind by an ancient civilisation.

Planetary scientists rejected those interpretations, explaining that the object appeared consistent with naturally weathered rock formations shaped by billions of years of erosion and geological activity.

The resurfaced Spirit image follows much the same pattern. A small, ambiguous feature is magnified, detached from its original panorama and presented as something extraordinary.

The result is another viral mystery that attracts curiosity long before scientific explanations reach the same audience.

For now, NASA's assessment remains unchanged. The agency has never identified the so-called 'walking man' as evidence of alien life or ancient civilisation.

Instead, the image continues to serve as one of the clearest modern examples of how pareidolia—combined with social media—can transform an ordinary Martian landscape into an enduring internet mystery.