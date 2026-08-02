Twin Falls police have named 24-year-old Chad Williams as the gunman behind Saturday's deadly shooting at an In-N-Out Burger, confirming he died by a self-inflicted gunshot wound as officers closed in. Police Chief Matthew Hicks announced the identification at a news conference on Sunday, 2 August 2026, a day after the attack left three people dead and seven others injured at the recently opened restaurant.

Investigators say they are confident Williams acted alone, though his motive remains under investigation. Police have not yet released the names of those killed, leaving families still waiting for official word on their loved ones.

Police Confirm Shooter's Identity

Chief Hicks told reporters at Twin Falls City Hall that Williams died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after the rampage. His family had been notified and was cooperating with investigators. Twin Falls Police said in a statement that they were 'still working to determine the full set of circumstances in this incident, including the suspect's actions and possible motivations.'

Investigators located Williams's body in an area near the restaurant following the attack, according to city spokesperson Josh Palmer. Police have not disclosed Williams's address, employment history or any prior criminal record, and have given no indication of a relationship between him and the victims.

The FBI is assisting with the investigation and has opened a digital media tip line, asking anyone who was in the area on Saturday to submit photographs, dashcam footage or video related to the shooting or the suspect.

BREAKING: Police identify Twin Falls, Idaho shooter as 24-year-old Chad Williams. He is deceased.



At least 3 people were killed and 7 others were injured in the shooting. Two patients have been released from the hospital, three are in stable condition, and two remain in critical… — AZ Intel (@AZ_Intel_) August 2, 2026

Witnesses Describe 'Chaos' as Gunman Opened Fire at Newly Opened Drive-Thru

The attack unfolded shortly after 2.30pm on Saturday at the In-N-Out on Blue Lakes Boulevard, a location that had opened only days earlier as part of the chain's expansion into Idaho. Witnesses described a gunman firing indiscriminately into traffic and through the drive-thru window as patrons and staff fled in panic. In-N-Out's owner, Lynsi Snyder, confirmed that one of those killed was a restaurant employee, though the company did not identify the worker publicly.

Twin Falls officials said three people died and seven were injured, two of whom were treated and released from hospital, three listed in stable condition, and two in critical condition. Chief Hicks had said on the day of the shooting: 'We believe the threat to the community is over. It was a very chaotic scene,' before the suspect's identity was confirmed the following day.

Republican congressman Mike Simpson, who represents Idaho, said his office was 'closely monitoring the situation' and was 'praying for everyone affected and for the brave first responders who are on the scene.'

WATCH: Video reportedly shows one of the two believed suspects opening fire with what appears to be an AR-style rifle in a parking lot in Twin Falls, Idaho. No word on casualties. pic.twitter.com/eBo3zagILN — Scope Report (@ScopeReport_) August 1, 2026

Bystanders Credited With Preventing Further Bloodshed

Police confirmed that two armed individuals—an off-duty state trooper and a civilian—returned fire on Williams during the attack. This corrects earlier social media speculation that had credited a single named bystander. 'We can confirm that there was an off-duty State Trooper and a citizen who actively engaged the suspect by returning gunfire towards him,' Chief Hicks said at the Sunday press conference.

Hicks credited both individuals with helping end the attack before it could claim further victims. 'We want to take a moment to commend the actions of the off-duty officer and the citizen, and their heroic action to stop this incident,' he said. 'We believe their actions helped drive the suspect away from the scene, preventing further casualties.'

Police have not released the names of either the trooper or the civilian. Police have not confirmed whether the armed civilian referenced in the chief's Sunday briefing is the same individual widely named on social media in the hours after the shooting.

Three dead, two wounded at an In-N-Out in Twin Falls, Idaho. Saturday afternoon, out in the open, and hours later the gunman was still loose.



Video shows a man in a black shirt walking through the drive-thru with a rifle. He put rounds through the windshield of a parked Tesla.… pic.twitter.com/axdDL3TzLx — IredcapI (@IredcapI) August 1, 2026

Investigation Continues as Families Wait for Answers

Read more Who Is Jordan Salinas? Heroic Bystander Confronts Gunman at Fast-Food Drive-Thru in In-N-Out Shooting in Idaho Who Is Jordan Salinas? Heroic Bystander Confronts Gunman at Fast-Food Drive-Thru in In-N-Out Shooting in Idaho

Detectives were continuing to interview witnesses and process the scene on Sunday, with the area around the restaurant remaining closed for much of the weekend. Officials said they were still working to notify the relatives of the injured and deceased before releasing further identifying details, and asked the public to be patient as the investigation proceeds.

The shooting stands among the deadliest attacks in Idaho in recent years, striking a city of roughly 56,000 people around 130 miles southeast of Boise. For now, the central question—why Chad Williams opened fire on strangers at a fast-food restaurant—remains unanswered.

"Follow The IBTimes UK for the latest updates on this developing story."