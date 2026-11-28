Marjorie Taylor Greene branded the Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement 'so stupid' and 'beyond repair' on Friday, 27 November 2026. The former Georgia congresswoman criticised supporters of US President Donald Trump on X after they questioned the authenticity of her Thanksgiving photograph.

Greene shared a photograph of herself celebrating Thanksgiving on Thursday, 26 November. However, MAGA podcaster and Trump impersonator Shawn Farash accused her of recycling an old photograph and presenting it as a recent one.

Although Farash subsequently acknowledged his mistake, another pro-Trump account questioned Greene's explanation after identifying an apparent discrepancy involving a clock visible in the photograph.

Marjorie Taylor Greene Slams MAGA Over Thanksgiving Photo Dispute

As reported by AOL, the latest dispute began when a pro-Trump social media account questioned the timestamp associated with Greene's Thanksgiving photograph.

Greene had previously shared a screenshot of the photograph's metadata indicating that it was taken during the evening of 26 November. However, a clock behind the former congresswoman displayed 8:30.

The apparent discrepancy prompted another social media user to question Greene's account of when the photograph was taken.

Greene responded by explaining that the clock was not functioning because it contained no batteries. She also criticised MAGA supporters who continued questioning the authenticity of her photograph despite her earlier explanation.

'MY CLOCK HAS NO BATTERIES!!!' Greene wrote in a post on X.

These people are so blinded they are beyond help!! Jesus could walk right up to them and they would deny him just like the Pharisees did!

MY CLOCK HAS NO BATTERIES!!! The clock that says 8:30 is not working.🤦‍♀️ I’ll be sure to fix that.

MAGA is so stupid now, it’s beyond repair. https://t.co/SmIbJ3fm06 pic.twitter.com/K0qfaZkORr — Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@FmrRepMTG) November 27, 2026

Her response subsequently extended beyond the individual responsible for the latest allegation, with Greene directing her criticism towards the wider political movement.

'MAGA is so stupid now, it's beyond repair,' she added.

The condition of the clock has not been independently verified. However, the apparent discrepancy does not establish that Greene shared an outdated photograph.

MAGA Podcaster Retracts Claim About Marjorie Taylor Greene

Before the clock controversy emerged, Farash had questioned the football footage visible on a television behind Greene.

The podcaster suggested that the broadcast featured a team that was not playing on Thanksgiving Day. He subsequently alleged that Greene had shared a photograph from the previous year.

Greene rejected the allegation, explaining that National Football League (NFL) broadcasts regularly feature promotional footage and advertisements.

The former Republican congresswoman also shared a second photograph, which she said was taken seconds after the original image. It showed different footage on the television.

After reviewing the metadata and football footage, Farash publicly reconsidered his original allegation.

In a follow-up post on X, the podcaster acknowledged that the available evidence supported Greene's explanation rather than his initial claim.

After reviewing the play, and in light of the Metadata that was posted, the photo appears to not be an old photo.



I'll own it. I thought it was from last year. I got this one wrong.



I was also shocked that MTG had Thanksgiving considering she thought a dirty bomb wiped Iowa off… https://t.co/sGYMDEGOvp — Shawn Farash (@Shawn_Farash) November 27, 2026

'I got this one wrong,' Farash admitted, according to Mediaite's reporting published by AOL.

IBTimes UK cannot independently verify the photograph's original capture date.

Marjorie Taylor Greene Continues to Criticise MAGA Supporters

Once one of Trump's most prominent congressional allies, Greene resigned from the US House of Representatives following a public rift with the president.

According to official congressional records, her resignation took effect on 5 January 2026.

Since leaving Congress, the former Georgia Republican has continued to criticise Trump and challenge members of the political movement she previously championed.

Although Farash retracted his original allegation, other social media users continued questioning the photograph, prompting Greene to renew her criticism of Trump's supporters.