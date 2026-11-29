NBC will reportedly drop an advert featuring a nine-year-old Gaza girl who lost her leg, after it aired during Saturday Night Live's Thanksgiving special and sparked a fierce backlash.

Jewish organisations accused the ad of demonising Israel, while supporters of the campaign accused the network of caving to pressure.

'Every Three Seconds'

The 30-second spot, titled 'Every Three Seconds', aired on Wednesday, 25 November. It was paid for by the IMEU Policy Project, a pro-Palestinian advocacy group campaigning to end US military aid to Israel, The Hollywood Reporter said.

The ad shows a girl saving for a year by doing yard work until she has £300 ($400) for a bicycle. It then cuts to a girl in Gaza on crutches, missing a leg, amid rubble.

'Every three seconds, our government sends $400 of taxpayer money to Israel to do this,' the narrator says.

The figure is the campaign's own rounded calculation. The current US-Israel military aid agreement, signed in 2016, provides $38 billion over 10 years, which works out at about $361 every three seconds. The ad does not show that US-funded weapons caused the girl's injuries.

The girl is Meral al-Babli, nine, whose leg was amputated after an Israeli strike on her home that also killed her mother and grandmother, Al Jazeera reported.

NBC Reportedly Reviews Approval Process

A person familiar with the matter told The Hollywood Reporter that senior NBC management did not know about the ad until after it aired. NBC will not run it again, and NBCUniversal will 'evaluate its advertising approval process', the source said.

NBC has not publicly confirmed the decision and did not respond to Al Jazeera's request for comment. However, Federal Communications Commission chair Brendan Carr said NBC had pulled the ad, which he said was 'widely described as antisemitic', Common Dreams reported.

Several Jewish organisations condemned the broadcast. Anti-Defamation League chief executive Jonathan Greenblatt said broadcasting it 'during primetime on the eve of a family holiday isn't just insensitive. It's indefensible.' He said it 'blatantly demonizes the Jewish state'.

American Jewish Committee chief executive Ted Deutch criticised the ad for leaving out Hamas and its 7 October 2023 attack. 'Using that suffering to demonize Israel while writing Hamas out of the story isn't an honest debate,' he said.

B'nai B'rith International called the ad 'hateful, misleading and full of misinformation', and said it played on an antisemitic trope about Jewish people deliberately harming children.

'Fears an Advertisement More Than the Crimes'

Supporters of the ad hit back at NBC. 'Nothing exposes the moral collapse of Western media more than an institution that fears an advertisement more than the crimes being committed against an entire people,' X user Tamer Nahed wrote, sharing a news report on the decision.

Nothing exposes the moral collapse of Western media more than an institution that fears an advertisement more than the crimes being committed against an entire people. https://t.co/JzeMKxuFhv — Tamer Nahed (@Tamer_Alnoaizy) November 28, 2026

Others agreed. Brian Tashman, a political strategist at the ACLU, said NBC had 'caved to the pro-Israel lobby's campaign'. 'They never said what was antisemitic about it,' he added, according to Common Dreams.

The IMEU Policy Project said the ad had 'passed NBC's stringent fact-checking requirements'. It said it was 'disheartened to hear reports that NBC executives will no longer air our ad', adding that it had not heard from the network directly.

The controversy appears to have amplified its reach. After news of the decision broke, the ad's post on X passed 2.3 million impressions by Saturday morning, according to Common Dreams, which cited Inquisitr.