Melania Trump's advice to Democrats to drop their planned investigations into her family has been met with a four-word retort that spread quickly on X.

'It's okay, we can multitask,' one user wrote, after the first lady urged the party to focus on 'taking care of the United States' instead.

'We Are Used to It'

The first lady made the comments on 19 November on the red carpet at the New York premiere of her docuseries, Melania: The Series, at Lincoln Center.

A reporter asked whether she was worried about Democrats investigating her family's business dealings after the Republicans' midterm losses. 'Well, we went through a lot already and we are used to it,' she replied, Atlanta Black Star reported, citing footage from One America News Network.

She added that Democrats should 'focus on positive stuff and take time to take care of [the] United States', and 'not spend time into investigations', according to The Blast, which cited HuffPost.

Asked what she was grateful for this Thanksgiving, she said: 'I would like to have peace around the world.'

'Taking Care of the US Is Investigating Trump'

Her remarks resurfaced online this week. X user John Collins shared a headline about them with a short reply: 'It's okay, we can multitask.' The post had been viewed more than 160,000 times by Sunday.

Others joined in beneath it. 'Taking care of the US *IS* investigating Trump,' one user wrote. Another said she should tell her husband 'to focus on taking care of the United States instead of appeasing dictators, draining the Treasury and grifting off the taxpayers'.

Critics elsewhere were just as blunt. 'If there's nothing to hide, there should be no fear,' one wrote, according to Atlanta Black Star. 'Someone is starting to sweat now,' said another. A third quipped: 'Congressional hearings investigating Melania Trump will get better ratings than her movie.'

Democrats Line Up Investigations

Democrats will take control of both chambers of Congress in January, and the Trump family is already in their sights.

Rep. Robert Garcia, the top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee who is set to chair it, sent 12 document preservation letters the day before Melania Trump spoke. Recipients included Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump and Jared Kushner. The letters are not subpoenas or findings of wrongdoing.

Garcia wants to examine Trump family business dealings, immigration enforcement, corporate behaviour and the Justice Department's handling of the Epstein files. He has named Susie Wiles, Kimberly Guilfoyle, Corey Lewandowski and Kristi Noem as potential subjects.

Other Democrats are also circling. Sen. Adam Schiff and eight colleagues had questioned whether Trump's 22 November cryptocurrency dinner would give wealthy investors access to the president. The dinner went ahead. The White House says attendees receive no government favours. House Judiciary Democrats have also questioned Donald Trump Jr.'s investment firm, which denies improper political influence.

Her financial disclosures have also attracted scrutiny. A 23 November report from the Democracy Defenders Fund highlighted more than £12.9 million ($17.2 million) in 2025 income she reported in official disclosures, most of it from documentary proceeds and digital collectibles, Atlanta Black Star reported.

The White House has pushed back. A spokesperson said the president would work with Democrats on legitimate oversight but dismissed politically driven inquiries as 'sham investigations', according to The Blast. The Trump family has denied wrongdoing.