Child marriage in Iran has come under renewed scrutiny after 14-year-old Sogand Moshtareki died in Kerman province. Hengaw reported that she died on 6 November, days after giving birth, following an alleged beating by her husband.

The organisation said he had been arrested. Iran Human Rights said the exact date and location of the assault could not be independently established.

Iran Human Rights said she had given birth about 10 days earlier. It cited police information putting her husband's age at 20. Citing her father, the organisation said he restricted her contact with relatives and locked her inside when he went out. Hengaw said she had been forced to marry at 13.

The NCRI Women's Committee, part of an Iranian opposition coalition, said the husband reportedly gave 'family disputes' as the motive. Its account does not provide an independently verifiable confession record. The motive has not been independently verified.

Hengaw also reported that Sepideh Raeisi, 21, was shot by her husband in Fars province on 6 November after seeking separation. She was four months pregnant and had a three-year-old child. Her mother was shot in the shoulder, and the unborn baby did not survive, the organisation said. Hengaw said Raeisi had married at 13 and endured years of domestic violence.

A UK Home Office country information note updated on 21 October 2026 says girls can legally marry in Iran from 13. Marriages involving girls younger than 13 may be authorised with paternal or judicial permission. The note says forced marriage is prohibited under Iranian law. It defines child marriage as involving anyone under 18. The note cites Iran's Statistical Centre for an annual average of 135,000 registered marriages involving brides under 18 in 2023.

Child Marriage in Iran and the Investigation Into a Schoolgirl's Death

Another case involved Sogand Sayyadi, found dead in Kermanshah in mid-November. Hengaw and Iran International identified her as 16, while Hana Human Rights reported 15. Hengaw alleged her father assaulted her at school before taking her home and throwing her from the fifth floor. Hana described a third-floor fall and said the circumstances had not been independently confirmed.

Iran International reported that authorities detained her father on suspicion of assault and murder. The school principal was also arrested on suspicion of negligence, the broadcaster said, citing Mizan and prosecutor Hamidreza Karimi. Karimi said investigators were examining possible murder or suicide. Forensic examinations were continuing.

Kermanshah's Education Department said the father had visited the school to collect his daughter's academic records and arrange a transfer. The reports reviewed contained no court finding of criminal responsibility.

Child Marriage in Iran Against a Wider Pattern of Reported Killings

The NCRI Women's Committee reported 24 femicide cases involving 26 victims, including children, in October 2026. Hengaw separately documented 23 women killed that month. The figures use different methods and should not be combined.

Iran International counted at least 84 women and girls killed between 21 March and 13 October 2026, based on published media reports. It said perpetrators were known to victims in 75 cases. Twelve victims were under 18, including eight killed by fathers, brothers or other blood relatives. Its count covered cases made public.

Hengaw documented at least 207 femicides in 2025, including 31 with suspected so-called 'honour' motives. It recorded 10 cases in which women married as children were killed by their husbands.

The NCRI Women's Committee said girls forced into marriage were 'denied their rights to education, personal development, and free choice'.