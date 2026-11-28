Meredith Lynch says people she identified as Taylor Swift fans sent abusive messages and doxxed relatives after she questioned the singer's public-relations strategy. The Los Angeles-based TikTok creator said family members were targeted on Thanksgiving, 26 November.

In a follow-up video on 27 November, she said she had received AI-generated videos depicting her being killed and involved law enforcement. No police department had publicly confirmed an investigation by 28 November.

The dispute followed Lynch's commentary on Vanity Fair's profile, 'The Mastermind', written by journalist May Jeong and published on 23 November. Lynch suggested Swift may have known the article was coming and used public-relations tactics in response. That was Lynch's interpretation, not evidence that Swift or her representatives orchestrated a publicity campaign.

On 25 November, Lynch posted a video about messages mocking her late mother, who died from breast cancer more than 20 years ago. She cited comments saying her mother 'died to get away from me' and that she was 'in hell'.

Taylor Swift PR Video Followed by Alleged Family Harassment

Lynch said the abuse escalated on Thanksgiving, when relatives were contacted and doxxed. She said members of her immediate and extended family were targeted.

'We had to get law enforcement involved immediately,' Lynch said. Her video did not name the agency contacted or provide details of a formal investigation. No public police confirmation was available by 28 November, so the alleged threats and doxxing remain based on Lynch's account.

The 27 November update had attracted more than 700,000 views and 119,000 likes when checked. Reddit discussions included support for Lynch and scepticism about whether the people responsible could be identified as Swift fans. Those comments reflect online reaction, not evidence establishing who sent the messages.

Swift had not publicly addressed Lynch's allegations by 28 November. Vanity Fair said Swift declined to comment on the profile before publication.

Taylor Swift Profile Reopens Disputed School Memories

Vanity Fair's profile did not name Swift directly, referring to its subject as 'The Star'. It described a singer born in 1989 who grew up on a Christmas tree farm in Pennsylvania. The magazine said Jeong spoke to more than 100 sources, including classmates, teachers, critics, confidants and people who had worked with Swift.

The article revisited Swift's recollection of feeling excluded at school. In a 2009 interview with Katie Couric, Swift said classmates moved their lunch trays when she sat down. Former teacher Sharon Luyben disputed that account in the profile. 'That wasn't true. We had assigned seating in junior high,' she said.

Luyben later told TMZ that her comments about Swift had been positive. 'All I said were positive things,' she said, describing her former pupil as a 'fabulous student'. She taught Swift in seventh and eighth grades and at church on Sundays. Luyben also said she had been a neighbour and friend of Swift's parents.

Former classmate Arielle Peppers recalled Swift wearing several pairs of UGG boots at school. Peppers said her own family could not afford them. Vanity Fair reported that a pair would have cost half her single mother's paycheque.

Peppers later told TMZ that her mother had worked two or three jobs. She said the recollection was a straightforward memory about what different families could afford, not an attack on Swift. Peppers also said she wished the singer continued success.