Barron Trump was reportedly not visible in footage of his family's Thanksgiving celebrations at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, on Thursday, 26 November 2026. His attendance remains unconfirmed despite earlier reports indicating that he was expected to join his parents for dinner.

The footage emerged two days after President Donald Trump's youngest son made a rare public appearance at the White House. Barron, 20, was photographed leaving the presidential residence following the annual Thanksgiving turkey pardoning ceremony on Tuesday, 24 November.

Barron Trump's Attendance at Mar-a-Lago Thanksgiving Remains Unconfirmed

According to The Daily Beast, footage shared by actress and estate agent Amber Carey Gitter on Instagram showed members of the Trump family arriving for the celebrations. The publication identified Donald and Melania Trump, Donald Trump Jr, Tiffany Trump and the president's granddaughter, Kai Trump.

Barron was not identified in the report's account of the recording.

Earlier reporting by the Daily Mail, based on information from unnamed sources, indicated that Barron was expected to spend Thanksgiving with his parents. Tiffany and her husband, Michael Boulos, were also reportedly expected to attend.

A White House press pool report filed by Agence France-Presse correspondent Danny Kemp confirmed that guests had gathered for dinner at Mar-a-Lago on Thursday evening. The correspondent observed diners in the ballroom and staff carrying food as the press delegation departed.

However, the pool report did not provide a full list of those attending the dinner. IBTimes UK cannot independently verify whether Barron was present at the gathering. His reported absence from the footage does not establish that he missed the celebrations.

Barron Trump Attends White House Turkey Pardon Before Thanksgiving

Barron's appearance in Washington, DC, coincided with the 2026 National Thanksgiving Turkey Pardon. The White House confirmed that the president and first lady hosted the ceremony at the presidential residence's helipad.

Trump granted pardons to two turkeys named Freedom and Feathers. According to the White House, the names were selected through an online vote, with Freedom chosen to receive the formal presidential pardon.

Texas A&M University subsequently confirmed that both birds would be transferred to the university following the ceremony. They were raised in West Virginia before being brought to Washington for the annual event.

The president and first lady travelled to Florida later on Tuesday for the Thanksgiving holiday, according to White House press pool records. Barron was not named among the passengers identified in the partial list of travellers released by the White House.

Melania Trump Discusses Barron Trump's Preference for Privacy

On the day of the turkey pardon, Melania discussed her son's university studies and approach to public life during an interview on The Scott Jennings Show.

The first lady said Barron was doing well academically and explained that she allowed him to make his own decisions as a young adult. She also described him as selective about making public appearances.

Barron reportedly attends New York University's Washington, DC, campus. His previous public appearances this year included the State of the Union address in February and a UFC event at the White House during the summer.