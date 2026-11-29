The White House has announced a 'whole-of-government' push to protect America's critical infrastructure from hackers, including a hiring drive at the cybersecurity agency the Trump administration spent last year shrinking.

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has waived otherwise applicable hiring limits as it rebuilds a workforce that lost roughly 1,000 people.

CISA's Hiring Drive

CISA has added more than 200 personnel to mission-critical roles and expects more than 400 additional personnel in the coming months, the White House said on Wednesday.

'CISA has waived otherwise applicable limits on its hiring to scale up employment,' the release said.

The agency has also launched CI Fortify, a programme to help infrastructure operators keep essential services running during major disruptions. The Office of Personnel Management's US Tech Force has hired nearly 500 private-sector engineers to secure government systems.

Other measures include a requirement for federal agencies to fix certain particularly dangerous vulnerabilities within three days. The administration has also overhauled cybersecurity rules for military and intelligence systems, which the White House describes as the first modernisation in more than 35 years.

Trump has nominated Kirsten Davies to lead the Office of the National Cyber Director and appointed General Joshua M. Rudd to head the National Security Agency and US Cyber Command, according to the release.

A Third of the Workforce Gone

The release does not mention the cuts that came before. Roughly 1,000 people left CISA in the first months of Trump's second term, reducing its workforce by nearly a third, Axios reported in June 2025, citing a former government official.

Around 600 took a second buyout offer from the Department of Homeland Security, and virtually all of its senior officials had left, an internal memo said.

'I've personally seen how CISA has lost its very best,' former CISA employee Jack Cable told Axios at the time.

The losses continued. By the end of 2025, more than a third of the workforce had been laid off or taken buyouts or early retirement, and some staff were reportedly reassigned to immigration enforcement roles, Axios later reported.

'I don't know anyone who wanted to leave,' one former senior official told the outlet. Another said that with 'hundreds of less people, we are undoubtedly doing less'.

The agency also ended funding for outside election security programmes and largely halted support for state and local election officials, according to Axios.

The White House's proposed fiscal 2026 budget sought to eliminate 1,083 positions, reducing CISA's workforce from 3,732 to 2,649. Trump officials have argued for shrinking the agency, citing alleged censorship in its work on misinformation, Nextgov reported.

Struggling to Refill the Ranks

Lawmakers have warned for months about the gaps. 'CISA has lost one-third of its workforce since the start of the Trump administration,' Sen. Mark Warner said, Broadband Breakfast reported.

In June, Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said CISA probably needed around 600 more employees and that hiring them could take a year, according to Nextgov.

By September, about 250 prospective hires were waiting for security clearance. Acting director Nick Andersen said the agency was focused on having 'the right people in the right roles right now' rather than reaching a headcount target.

Rep. James Walkinshaw, a Virginia Democrat, has warned that recruiting staff back would be difficult after officials publicly criticised the agency and pushed people out, according to Nextgov.