US Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins has blamed former President Joe Biden for elevated grocery prices, insisting the Trump administration is bringing food inflation under control despite a rise in the average cost of Thanksgiving dinner.

Speaking to Newsmax ahead of Thanksgiving on 26 November, Rollins highlighted supermarket discounts and lower turkey prices compared with their 2022 peak, predicting that American households could soon experience financial relief.

Her remarks came as the American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF) reported that a traditional Thanksgiving dinner for 10 people costs an average of $58.63 (€53.62 and £44.89) this year, approximately 6% more than in 2025.

The increase marks the first annual rise in the survey's overall Thanksgiving dinner cost since 2022, following three consecutive years of declines.

Rollins Defends Trump's Record on Thanksgiving Grocery Prices

Rollins defended President Donald Trump's economic policies, pointing to improvements in food affordability compared with the period of elevated inflation during Biden's presidency.

'Turkey itself is about 15% lower than it was in 2022, when it hit an all-time high,' she said.

However, the latest AFBF survey presents a more complicated picture for shoppers preparing their holiday meals.

The average price of a 16-pound frozen turkey reached $23.68 (€21.66 and £18.13) this year, approximately 10% higher than in 2025. Several other Thanksgiving staples, including milk, cranberries and dinner rolls, also became more expensive.

Rollins argued that falling petrol and diesel prices could eventually translate into lower supermarket bills, suggesting consumers would experience relief 'very, very soon'.

However, the Farm Bureau identified elevated fuel, transportation and production expenses among the factors contributing to this year's higher Thanksgiving food prices.

Biden Blamed for High Thanksgiving Grocery Prices

Nearly two years into Trump's second presidential term, Rollins continues to attribute much of the pressure on household grocery budgets to the previous Democratic administration.

She cited an approximately 20% increase in grocery prices during the Biden years and said food inflation had returned to more typical levels of between 2.5% and 3%.

However, slowing inflation does not necessarily mean groceries are becoming cheaper. It generally means prices are increasing at a slower pace.

Figures from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics showed that food-at-home prices increased by 0.4% in October compared with the previous month.

Although the average Thanksgiving dinner remains more than 8% cheaper than its record high in 2022, this year's increase highlights the continued affordability challenges facing American households.

Supermarket Deals Offer Thanksgiving Savings

Rollins also promoted seasonal discounts from major retailers, including Aldi and Walmart, as opportunities for families to reduce their holiday spending.

She said promotional Thanksgiving meals could cost approximately $3 (€2.74 and £2.30) per person, compared with her estimate of $5 (€4.57 and £3.83) for a typical holiday meal.

Such offers may provide meaningful savings, although promotional packages can differ in their contents and do not necessarily reflect nationwide grocery prices.

The Farm Bureau's survey also noted that some shoppers had found substantial discounts on individual Thanksgiving ingredients, despite the overall increase in meal costs.

Meanwhile, higher supermarket prices do not necessarily translate into greater profits for farmers, who continue to face elevated production expenses.

For families gathering around the Thanksgiving table, the contrasting figures highlight the difference between the administration's assurances of improving affordability and the immediate financial reality of paying more for a traditional holiday dinner than they did last year.