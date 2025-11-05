The Miss Universe Organisation and Miss Universe Thailand National Director, Nawat Itsaragrisil, released an apology for the recent controversies surrounding the pageant through a livestreamed video posted on TikTok.

The video, reposted by Critical Beauty, featured Nawat's statement about the debacle that took place during the sash ceremony on Monday, 3 November.

'If anyone feeling not good, if anyone not comfortable, if anyone [affected], I do apologize for everyone,' the Thai businessman stated.

@criticalbeautytiktok "I DO APOLOGIZE… BUT PLEASE UNDERSTAND OUR SIDE… I WILL TAKE GOOD CARE OF MISS MEXICO." Nawat just went live on his TikTok to explain the drama that occurred earlier today involving Miss Universe Mexico Fatima Bosch who, along with other girls, walked out of the press conference after Nawat had scolded her for being belligerent.

He also made a follow-up post on his Instagram Stories.

Written in Thai, the translation of the post through Google Translate mentioned that he did his best to arrange activities and be 'fair' to everyone involved in the pageant.

'But it's difficult to control because of the daily events. Being posted about has made it harder for people to access the beauty queens,' he shared.

He also apologised again to the fans of the beauty contest, but added, 'My patience has limits.'

What Happened Between Nawat and Miss Mexico?

In the video posted on Miss Universe Thailand's Facebook account, Nawat Itsaragrisil can be seen calling out Miss Universe Mexico representative Fatima Bosch for allegedly neglecting an obligation for the pageant.

Nawat accused Bosch of not posting anything about the host country, Thailand, on her social media accounts. When the candidate explained that it was just a misunderstanding, the pageant executive got mad and said, 'If you follow your national director's orders, you're a dumb head.'

'I am a businessman. I have a lot of money. I have a lot of business,' he added in a rage. 'The legal contract is internationally legal.' Then when Bosch tried to respond, he interrupted her statement, 'I didn't hear you (asking) to talk. Please keep polite for me. I'm still talking – listen!'

Bosch got offended and left the room, which further raised the temper of Nawat. Other candidates stood up and walked out of the room after Miss Universe Mexico left.

Bosch expressed her side in an interview after the event, saying that what Nawat did was unfair and degrading to women.

'I just want to let my country know, I'm not afraid to make my voice heard. It's here stronger than ever,' the Mexican bet said in Spanish through a clip shared on Instagram. 'I have a purpose; I have things to say.'

Miss Universe Organisation's Statement Released

In reaction to the viral issue, MUO President Raúl Rocha Cantú bluntly criticised Nawat's actions toward the candidate as shared on the organisation's Instagram page.

'I would like to make it clear my great indignation toward Nawat for the public aggression he committed against Fátima Bosch,' Cantú said, adding that the pageant executive 'humiliated, insulted and he showed a lack of respect, in addition to the serious abuse of having called security to intimidate a defenseless woman, trying to silence and exclude her.'

Cantú also reprimanded the Thai businessman and asked him to stop 'his constant desire to be the centre of attention.'

The MUO president also mentioned that Nawat's participation in this year's Miss Universe competition has been 'restricted' and promised that they will file 'corporate and legal actions.'