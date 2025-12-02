The recent release of the film Wicked: For Good has reignited fierce discussions over the casting of Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, a decision that many fans now describe as 'morribly miscast.'

While the film enjoys global box office success, a vocal segment of the fan community argues that Yeoh fails to embody the menacing, musical and theatrical qualities characteristic of the iconic stage antagonist.

Social Media Response to Yeoh's Acting and Singing

On social media, backlash has mounted. One Reddit user wrote bluntly: 'She can't sing and a lot of the menacing Madame Morrible lines do not come across as wicked.'

Another commented: 'Michelle Yeoh was a poor cast for a S-tier MUSICAL movie... There are dozens and dozens of high-quality actresses from screen and stage who could have crushed the Madame Morrible role.'

Some went further, suggesting the production should have replaced her singing voice with a dubbed version.

Additional criticism has focused on what some viewers see as a lack of theatrical intensity in her portrayal. Many expressed disappointment that, in what is arguably one of the most famous musicals ever adapted for film, the casting appeared to prioritise star power over musical or stage performance ability.

However, not everyone condemned her performance outright. Several fans came to Yeoh's defence, praising her professionalism and interpreting her reserved portrayal of Morrible as a valid creative choice rather than a misfire.

Notably, Yeoh had initially turned down the role because, by her own admission, she does not sing. 'She literally told them she can't sing and they said they didn't care and wanted her for the role anyway... She is quite literally one of the best actresses of all time,' one TikTok user noted.

Fan-Favoured Picks for Madame Morrible

Much of the frustration stems from what fans see as a missed opportunity to cast a more traditionally theatrical or musical performer.

Frequently mentioned candidates include Sheryl Lee Ralph, who previously portrayed Morrible on Broadway, Hannah Waddingham, and Keala Settle. Reports have also named Imelda Staunton as a possible contender.

Some argued that an established stage performer with strong vocal ability, like Ralph, would likely have delivered a Morrible more aligned with the musical's dramatic expectations.

Yet Ralph herself has publicly praised Yeoh's portrayal. Speaking toPeople, she said Yeoh 'did a wonderful job' and added that each actor 'brings their own special flavour' to the role.

Yeoh's 'MM to WW' Moment Goes Viral

Amid the debate, Yeoh has become the unlikely focus of a viral moment tied to the film's promotional tour. During multiple interviews, she highlighted a playful observation about the character's initials. Appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Yeoh exclaimed: 'Madame Morrible! M. M. — Wicked Witch.'

She accompanied the phrase with a hand gesture, flipping her fingers to visually transform 'MM' into 'WW.' Fans quickly noticed the repeated delivery and gesture across other interviews. 'She's so proud of it,' one TikTok user joked.

For some critics, the meme-driven buzz surrounding the moment has served as an unintended distraction from what they view as deeper creative weaknesses in the film, particularly the casting choice that continues to divide fans.