Sydney Sweeney's much-anticipated appearance in The Devil Wears Prada 2 has been quietly removed from the final version of the film, with new reports revealing that her entire scene was cut at the last minute, despite already being filmed and generating significant fan buzz. The change comes as the sequel, nearly two decades after the original, moves towards release with a tightly edited final cut.

Sydney Sweeney Cameo Cut From The Devil Wears Prada 2

The actress, best known for her role in Euphoria, had originally shot a cameo for the highly anticipated sequel. According to multiple reports, Sweeney filmed a roughly three-minute scene that was intended to appear near the beginning of the movie. In the sequence, she would have played herself, a celebrity client being styled by Emily Charlton, the character portrayed by Emily Blunt, who has now risen to a powerful role within the fashion world.

The scene was designed to help reintroduce Emily's character in the sequel's updated storyline, offering a glimpse into her elevated status as a leading figure in the industry. For fans, the cameo promised a modern crossover moment, blending Hollywood celebrity culture with the iconic fashion universe of the original film.

However, despite the excitement surrounding her involvement, the scene never made it into the final cut. Insiders say the decision came down to what is being described as a 'creative decision,' with filmmakers ultimately concluding that the sequence did not fit the structure or pacing of the movie.

Did Controversy Force Producers to Cut Sydney Sweeney from the Film?

Reports indicate the removal was not due to performance issues or external controversy, but rather a matter of storytelling. The cameo, while entertaining on its own, reportedly disrupted the flow of the film's opening and didn't align seamlessly with the broader narrative arc.

Read more Why Was Sydney Sweeney's 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' Cameo Removed From the Final Cut? Why Was Sydney Sweeney's 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' Cameo Removed From the Final Cut?

The decision was described as a difficult one. Sources close to the production said the team appreciated Sweeney's involvement and found it challenging to cut her appearance, particularly given the anticipation it had generated among fans.

The revelation has sparked disappointment online, especially among viewers who had spotted Sweeney on set during filming in 2025. At the time, leaked photos and videos fuelled speculation that she would have a memorable role in the sequel, leading to heightened expectations ahead of the film's release.

Her absence is especially notable given the film's lineup of celebrity cameos. While Sweeney's scene was removed, other high-profile appearances have remained in the final version, highlighting how selective the editing process ultimately became.

The sequel itself marks the return of core cast members, including Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway and Stanley Tucci, reprising their roles nearly two decades after the original film became a global hit.

For Sweeney, the cut represents a rare setback in an otherwise fast-rising career. Industry observers note that cameo removals are not uncommon in major productions, particularly when directors adjust pacing and narrative clarity during post-production.

Ultimately, the removal of her scene highlights the often unseen realities of film-making, where even completed performances can be left on the cutting-room floor in service of the final product. While fans may not see Sweeney's moment in the fashion-focused sequel, the attention surrounding her cut cameo has added another layer of interest to one of the year's most anticipated films.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 will hit theatres on May 1, 2026.