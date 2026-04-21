When photographs emerged of a hooded figure on the New York City set of 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' last summer, audiences immediately identified the star as Sydney Sweeney. The sight of the 'Euphoria' actress carrying an umbrella through Manhattan sparked months of speculation regarding her role in the high-profile sequel.

However, the collaboration between Sweeney and the returning cast of Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway has now been officially dismissed. According to new reports, Sweeney's scene in the anticipated sequel did not make it to the final cut.

It Was a 'Creative Decision'

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A source close to the production has confirmed to Entertainment Weekly that Sweeney's cameo was removed during editing. The decision was described as a 'creative decision,' intended to tighten the narrative flow of the film's opening sequence.

Sweeney reportedly filmed a three-minute scene in which she appeared as herself, being styled by Emily Blunt's character, Emily Charlton. The sequence was designed to reintroduce Charlton, who now serves as the head of US operations for Dior.

Despite the star power involved, producers felt the scene did not fit structurally within the broader introduction of the returning protagonists. It was reportedly a difficult decision for the production to cut Sweeney's scene and they were grateful for her participation in the project.

Mixed Social Media Response to Sweeney Being Cut

The news of Sweeney's scene being removed has elicited a divided reaction across digital platforms, with some users expressing significant relief. One commenter noted that 'THE MOVIE IS SAVED PRAISE THE LORD HALLELUJAH.' Meanwhile, another stated the film was 'a masterpiece of gay icons' and that Sweeney 'has no place there.'

Others took a more critical view of the actress's professional standing, suggesting that 'that must've been so embarrassing for her.' Conversely, some fans defended the actress, alleging that professional jealousy may have played a role in the decision to cut her scene.

'Ugly, jealous women will rejoice,' one fan remarked. Another supporter claimed that the other actors were probably 'threatened by her presence' because the 'Anyone But You' star is 'the buzz at the moment.' 'They thought she's going to [steal] their shine in the movie. Girl, you're the fire right now fr,' the fan wrote.

Some users linked the cut to her recent television work, remarking, 'They saw the latest episode of Euphoria and said 'nah uh' 😭😭😭.'

The casts already feeling threatened by her presence cus she’s actually the buzz at the moment



They thought she’s going to stole their shine in the movie



Girl you’re the fire right now fr pic.twitter.com/KpRQLCxzpZ — BIG NAME (@yourdentaldoc) April 21, 2026

Sad for the fans who were waiting for it. Hollywood edits change everything sometimes. Why cut her cameo? 😕 pic.twitter.com/YX8VkIbdBs — Asma Sultanaz (@Asmaasultanaa) April 21, 2026

Miranda when Sydney walked on set in jeans 👖 pic.twitter.com/wVYrEMufhC — Mela Yela (@_melayela_) April 21, 2026

THE MOVIE IS SAVED PRAISE THE LORD HALLELUJAH pic.twitter.com/msWpneqnmC — LabellaYoncé💖🐝👑 (@ariszabeymc) April 21, 2026

Ugly, jealous women will rejoice. — Angela Belcamino (@AngelaBelcamino) April 21, 2026

Good riddance, we were anyway gonna skip her scenes. pic.twitter.com/42yOAN0V72 — 𝒂 (@coxrab) April 21, 2026

They saw the latest episode of Euphoria and said ‘nah uh’ 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/DzThMZSad2 — Lepzza (@7pzzzz) April 21, 2026

Addressing the Divisive Professional Reputation of Sydney Sweeney

Sweeney has recently faced a series of public relations challenges that have complicated her public image. Her 2025 American Eagle 'Great Jeans' campaign drew widespread criticism for its use of wordplay between 'jeans' and 'genes,' which some critics interpreted as having uncomfortable historical associations. The brand later clarified that the campaign was strictly focused on denim products.

Further scrutiny has followed her performance in the third season of 'Euphoria,' where her character, Cassie Howard, portrays an OnlyFans model. One specific scene featuring Sweeney dressed as a toddler in a diaper drew significant disapproval from viewers, with some users saying they felt it 'crossed a line' and others on social media describing their discomfort with what they characterised as inappropriate content.

Some users online also drew connections between the scene and broader cultural conversations surrounding the Epstein case, though Sweeney and her representatives have made no such connection, and no named critic or institution has formally advanced that argument.

The removal of Sweeney's cameo in 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' ensures that the focus remains on the core ensemble as they navigate the evolving landscape of fashion journalism. Whether the cut was purely narrative or influenced by external pressures, Sweeney's absence remains a central point of discussion as the film nears its release.

'The Devil Wears Prada 2' will hit theatres on 1 May 2026.