Sabrina Carpenter is facing backlash during her Coachella 2026 headline set on Friday, 10 April, in Indio, California, after she misidentified a fan's vocal cultural expression as 'yodeling' and called it 'weird.'

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The incident happened during the singer's opening night headline show at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, where Carpenter was making her debut as a main stage act. The 26-year-old performer, who transformed the stage into a stylised set dubbed 'Sabrinawood', was in the middle of a live broadcast performance streamed on Coachella's official YouTube channel when the exchange took place.

Backlash Over 'Yodeling' Comment

During her performance, Carpenter appeared to be distracted by a sound coming from the crowd. Addressing it mid-song, she told the audience, 'I think I heard someone yodel,' before asking for clarification, 'Is that what you're doing?'

When the fan responded, she added, 'I don't like it.'

The exchange escalated when the audience member attempted to explain the sound as part of their cultural expression. Carpenter replied, 'That's your culture, yodeling? Is this Burning Man [festival] what's going on? This is weird,' before continuing her set.

Clips of the interaction circulated across social media platforms shortly after the livestream, stirring immediate criticism from viewers who felt her remarks were disrespectful. One commenter said, 'why would she even say this like.. just unnecessary and rude.'

Some defended the singer, arguing she was reacting in real time to an unexpected interruption during a headline performance, while others said the comment crossed a line in tone and awareness.

Backlash on 'Weird' Remarks

Much of the criticism centred on her characterisation of the sound as 'yodeling', with several users later suggesting online that the vocal call was actually closer to an Arabic ululation-style expression commonly used in celebratory contexts.

'I think she gen thought it was yodeling cuz I didn't know this was a call of celebration either HOWEVER it's so inappropriate to double down after someone says "that's my culture" 😭😭 yikes'

Ululation is a high-pitched, wavering vocal sound made by rapidly moving the tongue and changing pitch in the throat. It's common in many cultures across the Middle East, North Africa, and parts of Africa and South Asia, and it's often used during celebrations like weddings, religious festivals, or moments of communal joy or mourning.

In Arabic contexts, it's sometimes called a zaghrouta (or zaghareet in plural). It can signal celebration, excitement, respect, or emotional intensity, depending on the setting.

To someone unfamiliar, both yodeling and ululation involve quick pitch changes and vocal breaks, so the confusion can genuinely happen in a loud, live festival setting.

But commenters say if someone explains it as part of their culture and it's brushed off as 'weird' or lumped into a Western frame like yodeling, it can feel like the original meaning is being misunderstood. As one comment said, 'I think she genuinely didn't know. I didn't know either but when someone says "that's my culture" maybe stop and think instead of being stupid.'

Sabrina Carpenter at Coachella 2026

The singer has yet to address the controversy during her Coachella 2026 headline set, which continues to circulate widely on social media. But despite the backlash, Sabrina Carpenter is still expected to remain part of the festival's wider weekend programming, with no changes announced to her scheduled appearances.

Her 2026 set marked a milestone in her career, as it is her first time headlining the festival after previously appearing at Coachella in earlier years as a non-headlining performer or guest.