My Chemical Romance is taking 'The Black Parade' back on the road in 2026 with a highly anticipated world tour. The band has confirmed new dates across the UK, Europe, and North America, promising fans a chance to relive the magic of their iconic 2006 album.

The group, led by Gerard Way, will perform at some of the world's biggest stadiums and arenas, making this an unmissable event for fans across the globe.

Tour Kicks Off in the UK

The 2026 tour will begin in the UK with My Chemical Romance playing their first show at Liverpool's Anfield Stadium on 30 June. This will be followed by a performance at Glasgow's Bellahouston Park on 4 July, before the band heads to London for a three-night run at Wembley Stadium on 8, 10, and 11 July. The Wembley shows are especially significant as they mark one of the largest performances in the band's history, and tickets for these highly anticipated dates are expected to sell out quickly.

After the UK leg, My Chemical Romance will head to Italy for a show at Florence's Visarno Arena on 15 July, followed by a performance at Madrid's Iberdrola Music venue on 18 July.

After their European dates, the band will cross the Atlantic for the North American leg of their tour, kicking off in New York at Citi Field on 9 August. The group will then make stops in major cities including Nashville, Washington DC, and Detroit, before heading to Minneapolis and beyond. The North American run will feature a range of supporting acts, with Franz Ferdinand opening at Citi Field, and other guest artists such as Pierce the Veil, Iggy Pop, The Breeders, and Modest Mouse joining various dates across the tour.

The final stretch of the tour will take place in California, where the band will perform at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. From 21 to 27 October, My Chemical Romance will play a five-night residency, marking the tour's grand finale.

How to Get Tickets

Tickets for the 2026 'The Black Parade' tour will go on sale on 26 September at 12:00 local time. Given the band's immense popularity, it's expected that tickets for the shows will sell out quickly. Fans should act fast and visit the official My Chemical Romance website for up-to-date ticketing information. With the tour stretching across three continents, this is likely to be one of the largest and most talked-about events of the year.

'The Black Parade' Album

For those unfamiliar, The Black Parade is My Chemical Romance's third studio album, released on 23 October 2006. It marks a departure from their earlier punk-infused sound, embracing a more ambitious and theatrical rock style. The album's concept revolves around a character known as 'The Patient', who experiences death and reflects on life, touching on themes of mortality, identity, and the struggles of existence, blending elements of punk, emo, and glam rock, drawing influences from classic albums like The Wall by Pink Floyd. The record was both critically acclaimed and commercially successful, with Welcome to the Black Parade becoming one of the band's most iconic tracks.