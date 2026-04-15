The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has processed more than 20,000 tips in the Nancy Guthrie kidnapping case, and local Pima County officials report fielding over 31,000 calls since the investigation began. Yet, after 74 days and a combined $1.2 million (£884,000) reward, not a single arrest has been made.

Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of Today show co-host Savannah Guthrie, was last seen at her home in Tucson, Arizona, on the evening of 31 January 2026. She was reported missing the following morning after failing to appear for church. Investigators found drops of blood on her porch and doorbell footage showing a masked man with a flashlight in his mouth, deliberately obscuring the camera lens.

Why the Reward Has Failed

The $1.2 million (£884,000) bounty now stands as one of the largest in recent US kidnapping history. Savannah Guthrie's family contributed $1 million (£737,000), while the FBI added $100,000 (£73,700), and private donors covered the rest. Former Secret Service agent Jonathan Wackrow told CNN the reward was designed to prompt 'somebody within the suspect's orbit' to break their silence.

It hasn't worked.

Retired FBI agent Steve Moore told NewsNation the reason is likely grim. 'I think the reason is most likely the fact that the only people who have knowledge of this are culpable,' he said. In other words, those with knowledge are likely too involved to safely come forward.

Experts now point to three possible explanations.

First, the perpetrators may simply be unaware that the reward exists, suggesting they are isolated outsiders or possibly cartel-connected individuals operating far from US media.

Second, those with knowledge fear exposure more than they desire money.

Third, anyone who could claim the reward is already too deeply implicated.

A Motive That Makes Silence Worse

Former FBI special agent Jennifer Coffindaffer posted on X on April 13 that investigators have known the motive 'from the beginning'. She claimed it was 'kidnapping for ransom' and added bluntly that Nancy 'sadly died'.

Nancy Guthrie



LE said they know the motive for the abduction of Nancy and they have known it from the beginning.



Abduction 2/1



Ransom note to local media 2/2



Ransom note to TMZ 2/3



Kidnapping for Ransom. Nancy sadly died. The kidnappers didn't care and tortured the family… pic.twitter.com/oAb75YnkpP — Jennifer Coffindaffer (@CoffindafferFBI) April 13, 2026

Coffindaffer alleged the kidnappers 'didn't care and tortured the family' by sending fake notes despite having no proof of life.

Ransom Notes and Hoaxes

Multiple ransom notes have surfaced throughout the investigation, many demanding cryptocurrency. Savannah Guthrie has said the family believes most were fake, though two notes early in the case appeared genuine enough to prompt video pleas.

On April 6, two more notes were sent to TMZ, one claiming Nancy was dead and another alleging she had been seen alive in Sonora, Mexico.

At least one person has faced charges. California man Derrick Callella, 42, was arrested for allegedly sending a hoax ransom message to Nancy's eldest daughter.

The Frightening Pattern

The FBI's most recent suspect description remains limited. The masked man is approximately 5ft 9in to 5ft 10in tall, of average build, and was wearing a black 25-litre Ozark Trail backpack.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has maintained that the crime was 'targeted' and has warned locals not to feel safe simply because it happened to the Guthrie family. 'We believe we know why he did this,' Nanos told NBC News. 'But we can't say for sure.'

What the case has revealed is troubling. When a crime is carefully planned against a specific victim, even $1.2 million (£884,000) and over 50,000 tips and Guthrie-related calls may not be enough to crack it.

As true crime podcaster Josh Diaz put it on The Interview Room, 'I think whoever is involved in this is kind of ride or die together now.'

Savannah Guthrie returned to the Today show on April 6 as the search for her missing mother stretched into its third month. For her family, the wait continues. The reward remains active, and the FBI is still accepting tips at 1-800-CALL-FBI.