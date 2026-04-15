A private investigator has outlined what could happen if missing Arizona woman Nancy Guthrie is found, explaining the identification steps authorities would be expected to take and how information could be shared in such a high-profile case.

Speaking to the Irish Star, investigator Lisa J. Ribacoff-Mooney set out how officials would confirm Nancy's identity, notify her family and handle public communication, as questions continue over what comes next in the search for Savannah Guthrie's mother.

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Nancy Guthrie was reported missing on 1 February after she was last seen the previous night. Since then, the case has drawn intense attention because of her daughter Savannah's public profile as a television journalist. The family have shared updates through social media and statements released by the Pima County Sheriff's Department, but there has been no confirmed breakthrough. Nancy's fate remains unknown, and any discussion of what happens next is necessarily hypothetical.

What Happens When Nancy Guthrie Is Found Alive Or Deceased?

Ribacoff-Mooney, who works for Interpoint Investigative Services, said that if Nancy Guthrie is found deceased, there would be a formal process before anything is announced publicly.

She said officials would first need to confirm the identification through the proper channels and notify the family before releasing any information. In practice, that would mean law enforcement and, if relevant, medical examiners being certain they were dealing with Nancy before her name was made public, with the Guthrie family informed directly rather than learning the news through the media.

The investigator also pointed to the high-profile nature of the case. Given the level of public interest, she suggested the family would likely want time to prepare a statement or press conference before details were released more widely. In her view, once the family has been formally notified, the timing and manner of any media statement would become an important part of the process.

There is a clear tension between public interest and private grief. A national audience has been following the search for months, but the family would still be entitled to hear any confirmed news first and decide how to address it publicly. Ribacoff-Mooney's comments suggest authorities would need to handle that balance carefully.

If Nancy is found alive, a different set of sensitivities would apply. While the source material does not set out that scenario in detail, the same basic principles of identification, verification and family notification would still be expected to apply, this time in the context of an active investigation and any possible criminal proceedings. No such development has been confirmed.

Why There May Be No Public Security Footage In The Nancy Guthrie Case

Ribacoff-Mooney also addressed one of the most persistent questions in the case so far: why no security footage has been publicly released showing Nancy being taken from her home.

Many high-profile missing persons cases quickly produce grainy images from doorbell cameras or nearby businesses. In this case, nothing of that kind has been made public. Ribacoff-Mooney offered two broad explanations. One is that investigators may be withholding any footage they have in order to protect the inquiry, which is common when police believe releasing images could compromise leads or influence witness testimony.

The second possibility she raised was more technical. She said there may be no footage because of deliberate internet or Wi-Fi disruption affecting local networks, which could stop audio or video from recording. In her view, that would suggest at least one perpetrator with a specialised technical skill set. Law enforcement has not confirmed that theory, and it remains her professional opinion rather than an established fact.

Ribacoff-Mooney also said that if cameras on Nancy's property were damaged and lacked video capability but still captured audio, there could be another explanation for the lack of public evidence. If Nancy was not making noise, she said, nothing may have been recorded. Any audio devices could then have been removed from the home, either voluntarily or by force. Her point was that the absence of camera evidence does not mean nothing happened, but nor does it prove deliberate tampering.

Taken together, the investigator's comments underline how little of the active investigation is visible from the outside. The family has shared updates through the Sheriff's Department and social media, but the most sensitive operational details remain out of public view.

For now, questions about what happens if Nancy Guthrie is found continue to build, driven by her daughter's fame and the lack of visible clues. Ribacoff-Mooney's account offers a rough outline of the official process that could follow, whether that moment brings relief, grief, or some combination of both.