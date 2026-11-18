Donald Trump's latest appearance in the Philippines has generated an unexpected talking point, with attention shifting from the US president to his closely scrutinised executive assistant, Natalie Harp.

Harp, 35, was seated directly behind Trump during his bilateral meeting with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr at Malacañang Palace on Wednesday, 18 November 2026. Wearing a blue evening dress, she was captured looking towards the president as he addressed officials.

The footage prompted criticism on X, where a user identified as Ethan MacDonald reportedly described the scene as 'weird and creepy'.

This behavior is just weird and creepy. — Ethan MacDonald 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇺🇸 (@EthanMacD) November 18, 2026

Natalie Harp's Position Behind Trump Draws Attention

Footage released by the White House showed Harp seated directly behind Trump during the diplomatic engagement.

The Daily Beast's Zak Wheeler reported on her prominent seating position, noting that she was seated alongside senior US administration officials despite not being a Cabinet member.

The publication also highlighted how Harp remained close to Trump throughout the meeting, attracting attention as cameras captured the diplomatic proceedings.

The Times of India similarly described the incident as a 'bizarre Manila moment', reporting that Harp's presence prompted questions about her unusually close access to the president.

President Donald J. Trump and Philippine President @bongbongmarcos hold a bilateral meeting:



"I very much appreciate your welcoming me, and us, back to the Philippines as we reaffirm one of America's oldest and most important alliances in the Pacific." pic.twitter.com/amaTIYZPz4 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) November 18, 2026

'Human Printer' Aide Has Unusual Access to Trump

Harp is widely known by the nickname 'human printer', which refers to her reported responsibility for providing Trump with printed news articles, social media posts and other information.

The New York Times previously reported that Harp carried a portable printer to supply Trump with printed material, including favourable news coverage.

Her responsibilities have also reportedly included assisting with the president's communications, including taking dictation for social media posts and messages.

The Daily Beast has separately documented her frequent presence around Trump, including during international travel and official engagements.

Her responsibilities have prompted scrutiny of the extent of her access to the president and the information presented to him.

Personal Letters Fuel Questions About Their Relationship

Harp's close working relationship with Trump has also attracted attention following reports about personal letters she allegedly sent him.

According to The New York Times and The Daily Beast, one of the letters contained the declaration: 'You are all that matters to me.'

The Daily Beast published the correspondence in full in August 2026 after obtaining copies from sources within Trump's 2024 campaign through author Michael Wolff. CNN subsequently discussed the letters, while noting that it had not independently verified whether Harp wrote or sent them.

Trump has also reportedly expressed confidence in Harp's loyalty. According to The New York Times reporters Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan, Trump told others that while his staff would eventually leave to pursue other opportunities, Harp 'will never leave me'.

Harp spoke at the 2020 Republican National Convention, where she publicly praised Trump's policies and credited him with helping save her life.

She later worked as a presenter for conservative broadcaster One America News Network before joining Trump's political operation in 2022. She became a prominent supporter after publicly crediting Trump's Right to Try legislation with helping her access experimental cancer treatment.

However, medical experts have questioned whether the law was responsible for her treatment, citing the circumstances and timeline of her case.

Harp's Manila Appearance Draws Attention During Diplomatic Meeting

The footage emerged during Trump's official engagements in Manila, where he met Marcos to reaffirm relations between the Philippines and the United States.

Trump's visit to Manila followed his participation in the 49th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit and Related Summits, including the ASEAN-US Special Summit. His bilateral discussions with Marcos covered the longstanding alliance between the two countries, including cooperation in defence, trade, investment and energy.

During the meeting, Trump praised the relationship between Washington and Manila, reaffirming the importance of their longstanding alliance.

Despite the diplomatic significance of the visit, Harp's prominent position behind Trump became an unexpected talking point online.

The footage has renewed scrutiny of her unusual access to the president, with critics questioning her prominent presence during a high-level diplomatic engagement.