Mark Epstein has released graphic photographs from his brother Jeffrey Epstein's autopsy and demanded an independent homicide investigation, suggesting that Donald Trump should be questioned as part of any inquiry. He stressed that he was not accusing the president of anything while challenging the official suicide ruling.

Mark shared the images online as forensic specialist Dr Michael Freeman presented an assessment suggesting Epstein's injuries were more consistent with assault than hanging. New York City's Office of Chief Medical Examiner maintains its original suicide determination, and authorities have not announced a fresh investigation.

Epstein Autopsy Photos Renew Scrutiny

Epstein died at Manhattan's Metropolitan Correctional Center, a federal detention facility, on 10 August 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. His brother has continued to dispute the official explanation, citing Freeman's examination of autopsy records and photographs.

Freeman also presented photographs at an event in London, outlining findings from a review that lasted approximately a year. The reports do not establish whether those images and the collection Mark released online were identical.

Mark Epstein Urges Trump Questioning, Denies Accusation

Mark suggested Trump should be questioned during a potential investigation, explicitly qualifying his request by saying: 'I am not accusing him of anything'. His remarks concerned an inquiry he wants opened, rather than an interview that investigators have requested or announced.

ABC News has reported that Trump has repeatedly denied having knowledge of Epstein's crimes. However, a 2026 report detailing an FBI interview with a former Palm Beach police chief raised questions about what he knew of Epstein's activities. Neither Mark's request nor the reporting establishes that Trump was involved in Epstein's death.

Epstein's Brother Demands Homicide Probe

Mark cited Freeman's assessment in questioning why the US Department of Justice had not pursued homicide as an explanation for his brother's death. He called for an independent body to conduct a 'true homicide investigation', challenging the authorities' handling of the case.

'Dr Freeman has conclusively shown that the injuries on Jeffrey's body could not have come from a suicide,' Mark said in an interview with Metro, as reported by Hindustan Times. 'That only leaves homicide on the table,' he added, expressing his interpretation rather than an officially established finding.

Freeman Suggests Epstein's Injuries Indicate Assault

Freeman proposed that Epstein had been strangled from behind and then most probably suspended from a bunk bed using the same ligature, citing injuries he considered inconsistent with suicidal hanging. He identified possible fingernail marks above the ligature line, bruising near the base of the neck and a deep wound in the left shoulder muscle.

Professor Michael Freeman says believes that convicted sex offender Jeffery Epstein's death in prison was the result of a homicide, not suicide.



Story here: https://t.co/H6zbBs4E5k pic.twitter.com/8jVVXpO4vD — Tom McArthur (@TomMcArthur) November 16, 2026

Freeman's report was rejected for publication by an academic journal and has not appeared in a peer-reviewed publication, according to CBS News. Freeman said reviewers considered criticism of a medical examiner's findings inappropriate for such a publication and that he planned to resubmit it.

Epstein Suicide Ruling Stands

Dr Kristin Roman performed Epstein's autopsy on 11 August 2019, while then-chief medical examiner Dr Barbara Sampson announced the official suicide determination. Roman reportedly told federal investigators there were no indications of a struggle and described his body as 'pristine'.

In her statement to investigators, Roman said: 'This doesn't look anything like a strangulation'. Her remarks were made in the context of the original investigation, rather than in response to Freeman's latest presentation.

The medical examiner's office continues to stand by its original determination. CBS News also reported that forensic experts can interpret the same injuries differently, particularly when assessing whether neck injuries are consistent with hanging or strangulation.

Missing Body-Position Photos Questioned

Freeman highlighted the absence of photographs documenting Epstein's body in its original position when prison personnel discovered him. This concerns documentation of the body's original position, not a claim that no photographs of the cell exist.

The 2023 Justice Department Inspector General investigation documented failures at the prison without finding evidence contradicting the FBI's determination that there was no criminality connected with Epstein's death.

A July 2025 DOJ–FBI memorandum subsequently reaffirmed the suicide conclusion. The memorandum said the FBI's review of footage from the Special Housing Unit's common area found that nobody entered any of its tiers between approximately 10.40pm on 9 August 2019, when Epstein was locked in his cell, and 6.30 the following morning.

Those official findings remain distinct from Freeman's disputed interpretation and Mark's demand for another inquiry.