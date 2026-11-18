South African President Cyril Ramaphosa urged billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk to remain loyal to his birthplace and questioned his understanding of apartheid during a high-profile interview in California on Monday, 16 November 2026.

Speaking with ABC News Chief Washington Correspondent Jonathan Karl at Semafor's Silicon Valley & The World event in Menlo Park, Ramaphosa expressed admiration for the Pretoria-born technology mogul's brilliance whilst appealing for him to support South Africa's development.

The remarks immediately reignited a bitter transatlantic dispute over post-apartheid racial redress policies and the prolonged regulatory blockade facing Musk's satellite internet network, Starlink.

After Semafor posted a video excerpt of the exchange on X, Musk hit back online, claiming 'South Africa is now super racist against Whites and Asians'.

Ramaphosa rejected Musk's earlier characterisation of South African transformation statutes as apartheid 2.0, arguing that stark apartheid-era educational disparities necessitated corrective legislation.

Meanwhile, the commercial standoff over Starlink's local operating licence remains locked in regulatory and legal limbo following a formal enforcement notice issued to SpaceX in October and a challenge in the Pretoria High Court launched earlier this month.

Cyril Ramaphosa Questions Musk's Understanding of Apartheid

Ramaphosa said he had met Musk before and was 'awed by his brilliance'. Although their schedules had not aligned on this visit, he hoped to speak with Musk about South Africa. 'You should still be loyal to your old country,' the president said.

"I have met Elon Musk in the past, and I've been awed by his brilliance. But I'd also like to chat to him about remembering his country," South African President Cyril Ramaphosa tells @jonkarl.



"What you've become today is by dint of your own origins ... It is because of the… pic.twitter.com/YJpqozgjQR — Semafor (@semafor) November 16, 2026

Karl raised Musk's previous description of the government's policies as 'apartheid 2.0'. In May 2025, Musk alleged that 140 South African laws discriminated against people who were not Black. He later called for more than 100 laws to be repealed and urged sanctions. Those figures were Musk's allegations, not independently established findings.

Ramaphosa rejected Musk's comparison with apartheid. He said Musk 'doesn't fully understand the extent of what the apartheid policies did to black South Africans'. The president pointed to educational advantages apartheid afforded white citizens, drawing a comparison with his own upbringing.

South Africa is now super racist against Whites and Asians — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 17, 2026

Ramaphosa said the apartheid government spent 12 rand on Musk's education for every rand spent on his own. That personal comparison has not been independently substantiated. South Africa's Department of Basic Education separately says spending on white learners was about 4.5 times that for Black African learners in 1994.

Ramaphosa argued that such disparities explained why measures to redress apartheid's legacy were needed. He also urged Musk to recognise how his upbringing and early education helped shape his success.

Cyril Ramaphosa's Starlink Dispute Faces Legal Challenge

The disagreement extends to Starlink's efforts to enter the South African market. In March 2025, Musk said the service could not operate there 'because I'm not black'. Foreign ministry official Clayson Monyela rejected that explanation, saying the company could operate if it complied with local laws.

According to regulator ICASA, the Electronic Communications and Transactions Act requires individual licence holders to have at least 30% ownership by historically disadvantaged groups. In May 2026, ICASA said allowing full alignment with equity-equivalent investment arrangements would require legislative change.

The licensing dispute remains unresolved. A parliamentary reply said ICASA issued SpaceX a formal notice on 14 October, demanding that unauthorised Starlink operations cease.

On 11 November, the business group Sakeliga announced a challenge in the Pretoria High Court to ICASA's interpretation of the ownership requirement. Sakeliga argues the law allows alternative licensing conditions. The challenge concerns the regulator's interpretation, not a direct application for Starlink's operating licence. No ruling had been reported as of 18 November.

Ramaphosa maintained that businesses entering South Africa must follow its policies, just as they would elsewhere.

Asked what he wanted from Musk, he proposed a different response from the entrepreneur. 'I would like to contribute to the development of South Africa and give back to this country,' he suggested Musk should say.