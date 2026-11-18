Donald Trump reflected on his time in office on Tuesday at a dinner hosted by Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in Manila.

The gathering brought together leaders from Southeast Asia, Australia, India and Japan during the ASEAN Special Summit. 'All of a sudden, it seems like a long time,' the US president told the gathering.

His remarks followed an exchange during the midterm campaign in which he told a Reuters reporter, 'You look like hell,' after a question about travelling.

Trump had briefly cancelled rallies in Kansas and Iowa during the final weekend of the campaign. The Reuters reporter asked whether he was sick of travelling. Trump insisted he felt well, then turned his attention to the journalist.

'I feel perfect! You are disgusting. Put yourself in shape. You look like hell.' Trump walked away after delivering his reply.

At Dinner in Manila, Trump Reflects on His Time in Office

Trump, 80, arrived in the Philippine capital after an 18-hour flight to attend the ASEAN Special Summit. A marching band and dancers greeted him as he stepped off Air Force One. The band played YMCA, one of Trump's favourite songs.

Trump attended as the guest of honour. Among those at the table were Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Singapore's Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

'It's an honour to be here and so many friends that I've known, for now, a long time,' Trump told the gathering. He then turned from how long he had known those in the room to how long he had been doing the job himself.

'I've been doing this for, all of a sudden, it seems like a long time. But I've gotten to know most of you, and you've done a fantastic job running your countries, your levels of popularity. And it isn't easy, but you've done a great job.'

Midterm Defeat Forms the Backdrop to Trump's Visit

Trump travelled to Asia after a midterm defeat that handed Democrats control of the House and the Senate. The result left him facing two years under Democratic control of both chambers, raising the prospect of congressional investigations and subpoenas.

Outages that disrupted air travel, banks and email services were among the problems facing the administration at home. Trump sought to play down the disruption when he spoke to reporters during a photo opportunity with leaders of the Quad.

'It's life,' he told reporters. 'When you're big and powerful, and you have all the money, things like that happen. It's fine.'

From Manila, Trump Was Set to Travel to Shenzhen

Trump's meetings in Manila extended beyond the dinner. He met leaders of the Quad, bringing him together with counterparts from Australia, India and Japan. Trump also made progress on a trade deal with Thailand during the visit.

The trip's focus was set to shift to Shenzhen, China, on Thursday. Trump was scheduled to join Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin there. The trilateral summit of nuclear powers was expected to be the centrepiece of his Asia trip.