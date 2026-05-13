President Donald Trump has arrived in China for the first time since 2017 to attend a summit hosted by President Xi Jinping in Beijing.

There certainly is a lot to speak about as issues over trade, tariffs, Taiwan and the war in Iran are all present.

Chinese people are also split on their views of America and of Trump.

First US President to Visit China in About a Decade

'I think we'll be fine,' Trump said. 'I have a very good relationship with President Xi. He knows I don't want that to happen.' In reference to a potential invasion of Taiwan by China.

'The summit itinerary includes a formal welcome ceremony, private meetings between the two leaders and a tour of the Temple of Heaven – a religious complex dating to the 15th century symbolising the relationship between Earth and heaven. Trump will attend a state banquet on Thursday evening and then have a tea and working lunch with Xi on Friday before leaving,' according to the Guardian.

'Back in 2017, China was trying to prove it was on an equal footing to the US, says Ali Wyne, senior research and advocacy adviser for US-China relations at International Crisis Group,' according to the BBC.

'I think that the Chinese delegation understandably expended an enormous amount of diplomatic effort trying to convey the impression that President Xi was President Trump's geopolitical equal. What I find striking is that this time around that assertion isn't necessary on the part of Chinese,' he said.

Washington now sees China as a 'near-peer,' said Wyne, who describes China as 'arguably the most powerful competitor that the United States has confronted in its history.'

US-China Relations Amid the Iran War

'Chinese officials have publicly called for stability while carefully avoiding overt alignment with Washington. Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi last week hosted his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi, in Beijing, and defended Iran's right to develop civilian nuclear energy,' according to the Guardian.

'I don't think we need any help with Iran,' Trump said to reporters before departing for China. 'We'll win it one way or the other – peacefully or otherwise.'

He also sought to shoot down any divide with China saying President Xi had been 'relatively good' during the war and once again stating that America had 'Iran very much under control.'

Chinese People Split on Opinions of America and Trump

'He doesn't care about the consequences at all,' said a man on holiday in Chongqing, referring to Trump. 'He should know that we share the same world. It is a global village. He should not always put America first.'

'China has been making forward-looking strategies for decades,' he continued.

'I want to tell Donald Trump to stop stirring things up,' said a nail technician whose investments have suffered due to the war in Iran and subsequent economic issues.

Some Chinese people still have a positive outlook towards the US.

'When I think about the US, I think about its liberty, and people there can find their personality and discover their potential,' said a fashion student on holiday with a friend.

'It's a country full of creativity and wisdom, and many Chinese young people would like to receive an education there,' she continued.