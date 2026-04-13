A viral post on X has reignited a long-running debate about the relationship between Washington and Jerusalem, after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's remarks at his Monday cabinet meeting sparked widespread outrage online. The Tennessee Holler, a Tennessee-based news outlet, shared a clip on X in which Netanyahu described receiving a call from US Vice President JD Vance following the collapse of high-stakes Iran negotiations in Islamabad — framing the exchange in language that many online observers found striking. The post, which drew over 171,000 views within hours, prompted the outlet to ask pointedly: 'They report to him? Remind us — who is president of 🇺🇸 again?'

The backlash was swift and broad. Commenters across the political spectrum questioned the optics of Netanyahu's framing, with many arguing it implied a chain of command that placed the Israeli prime minister above the American vice president on matters of shared foreign policy. The post was reshared thousands of times, fuelling a wider conversation about the degree to which Israeli strategic interests shape US decision-making — particularly at such a delicate diplomatic moment.

What Vance Said After the Islamabad Talks Collapsed

Netanyahu's remarks came on the heels of a significant diplomatic setback. Vance had just returned from Islamabad, where more than 21 hours of direct negotiations with Iranian officials — the highest-level talks between Washington and Tehran since the 1979 Islamic Revolution — ended without an agreement. 'The bad news is that we have not reached an agreement, and I think that's bad news for Iran much more than it's bad news for the United States of America,' Vance told reporters upon leaving Pakistan. Iran had refused to accept Washington's core demand for a 'fundamental commitment' not to pursue nuclear weapons or the capabilities to rapidly acquire them.

Netanyahu told his cabinet that Vance had called him from his plane departing Islamabad, and that the two sides remain in 'constant coordination.' Netanyahu also said he supported President Donald Trump's subsequent decision to impose a naval blockade on Iranian ports.

NETANYAHU: “I spoke yesterday with JD vance — He reported to me in detail, as members of this administration do every day.”



They report to him? Remind us - Who is president of 🇺🇸 again? pic.twitter.com/035PRgyqSZ — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) April 13, 2026

Tensions Behind the Scenes

Vance pushed back on Netanyahu's pre-war assurances in a tense phone call last month, challenging the prime minister's claim that regime change in Iran was achievable. 'Before the war, Bibi really sold it to the president as being easy, as regime change being a lot likelier than it was,' a US source told Axios. According to Axios, White House officials began to suspect that certain individuals within the Israeli government were attempting to discredit Vance — though the outlet noted there was no evidence to support the existence of such an initiative — particularly after a right-leaning Israeli publication linked Vance to a confrontation over West Bank settler violence, a story multiple US and Israeli sources described as inaccurate.

Iran added another layer to the tensions. Tehran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi alleged via X that a phone call from Netanyahu to Vance during the Islamabad negotiations had shifted the American position at a critical stage, effectively derailing a potential breakthrough — a claim Washington has not publicly addressed.

The two-week ceasefire between Washington and Tehran is due to expire on 21 April. Netanyahu's office and the White House have not publicly addressed Araghchi's claim that a call from the Israeli prime minister disrupted the Islamabad negotiations. The next round of US-Iran talks has not been publicly scheduled.