Donald Trump reportedly left Benjamin Netanyahu out of the loop during his recent negotiations with Iran, with multiple outlets reporting a significant rift between the two leaders over the direction of the talks.

Reports indicate the move left the Israeli Prime Minister deeply concerned, with Israeli officials scrambling to understand the state of the negotiations through alternative diplomatic channels. Israeli officials are said to have reached out to US lawmakers and other intermediaries in an attempt to gauge the status of the talks directly.

Trump and Netanyahu Not On the Same Page

Over the past few weeks, reports have emerged that Trump and Netanyahu's once-unbreakable geopolitical alliance has come under serious strain. The two leaders are reportedly no longer aligned on Iran, with Netanyahu continuing to favour military pressure while the US is pursuing a ceasefire framework.

On Saturday, Trump shared on his Truth Social account that an agreement is being negotiated with Iran. Once finalised, the agreement would pave the way for the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. However, Iran's state-affiliated news agency, Fars, said that Trump's statement was not accurate.

'Although Iran has agreed to allow the number of passing vessels to return to pre-war levels, this in no way means 'free passage' as it existed before the war,' the agency reported.

Trump Still in Talks With Netanyahu

Trump said that his recent conversation with Netanyahu went well, and there is no confirmed indication that the two leaders have formally broken from their alliance.

'Separately, I had a call with Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu, of Israel, which, likewise, went very well. Final aspects and details of the Deal are currently being discussed and will be announced shortly. In addition to many other elements of the Agreement, the Strait of Hormuz will be opened,' Trump said.

According to CNN, Israel has been clear about its core concerns in the negotiations. The country's leaders want to address the issues directly affecting Israeli security, including Tehran's nuclear programme and enriched uranium stockpile. Netanyahu is expected to convene with security ministers to determine Israel's next steps.

Trump Believes Netanyahu Would Do As He Says

In a video shared on X, Trump was asked about Netanyahu's position in the ongoing Iran negotiations. Trump said that Netanyahu would do whatever he asked and described the Israeli prime minister as a good man and a wonderful leader.

Benjamin Netanyahu is in full panic mode after President Trump sidelined both him and the Israeli government during negotiations with Iran.



After a tense phone call with Trump, sources said Netanyahu’s “hair was on fire” as Israel found itself almost completely shut out.… pic.twitter.com/1cGnfPBk3b — Shadow of Ezra (@ShadowofEzra) May 23, 2026

Citing a US source familiar with the call, Axios reported that Netanyahu's 'hair was on fire' after Trump informed him of the letter of intent being drafted with Iran. Two Israeli defence officials separately told the New York Times that Israel is 'almost entirely out of the loop' in the US-Iran talks, with Israeli officials relying on indirect diplomatic channels to monitor the progress of negotiations. Netanyahu's ambassador to Washington also conveyed Israel's concerns directly to members of the US Congress in the days following the call.

Netanyahu is expected to address the matter with Israeli security ministers. Trump has not publicly acknowledged any tension with the Israeli government over the conduct of the negotiations.