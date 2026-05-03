A fragile diplomatic effort to ease tensions between Iran and the United States has hit a major roadblock after Donald Trump rejected Tehran's latest proposal, exposing deep divisions over how to end months of conflict in the Middle East.

Tehran's proposal, delivered through international mediators, outlines a phased approach aimed at first reducing immediate hostilities before tackling more complex issues such as Iran's nuclear program. While Iranian officials framed the offer as a practical path toward de-escalation, Trump dismissed it, saying it failed to meet core US demands.

Iran's Phased Plan to End the War

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At the heart of Iran's proposal is a step-by-step framework designed to stabilise the region quickly. The first phase focuses on reopening the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global oil shipping route that has been partially disrupted during the conflict. Tehran also called for easing blockades and halting military actions on both sides.

The second stage would involve reducing military tensions further, creating space for broader diplomatic engagement. Iran suggested that only after these initial steps, would formal negotiations begin on its nuclear program.

The following discussions would include potential limits on uranium enrichment, relief from economic sanctions, and international recognition of Iran's right to pursue peaceful nuclear energy. In essence, Iran is proposing a 'de-escalate first, negotiate later' strategy, arguing that trust must be rebuilt before any lasting agreement can be achieved.

Why Trump Was Not Satisfied with Iran's Proposal

Trump, however, made clear he was 'not satisfied' with Iran's proposal. His primary objection lies in its sequencing. From Washington's perspective, delaying nuclear negotiations is unacceptable given longstanding concerns over Iran's nuclear ambitions.

The US position prioritises firm and immediate guarantees that Iran will not develop nuclear weapons. Trump has consistently argued that any agreement must directly address this issue upfront, rather than treating it as a later phase of diplomacy.

He also suggested the proposal contained unspecified terms he can't agree to, though he did not publicly elaborate. His stance reflects a broader scepticism toward incremental deals, favouring instead comprehensive agreements with clear, enforceable conditions from the outset.

The Failed Peace Proposal Between the US and Iran

The rejection underscores a fundamental mismatch in negotiating strategies. Iran is seeking a gradual process: reduce tensions, rebuild trust, and then address contentious issues like nuclear development.

The US, under Trump's leadership, insists on the opposite—resolving the nuclear question first before offering any concessions. This divergence has effectively stalled progress, even as both sides continue to communicate indirectly through mediators.

High Stakes Amid Fragile Iran Ceasefire

The disagreement comes at a critical moment. A tentative ceasefire has paused active fighting, but the situation remains volatile. The International Atomic Energy Agency and other international observers have warned that failure to reach a diplomatic solution could quickly reignite conflict.

Trump has hinted that the choice ahead may be stark: a stronger deal or a return to military action. Meanwhile, Iran maintains that its proposal is a realistic pathway to peace, placing the burden on Washington to show flexibility.

As negotiations remain deadlocked, the future of the region is in jeopardy, caught between conflicting visions of how to secure peace and prevent nuclear escalation.