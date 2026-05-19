President Donald Trump is facing mounting criticism after reports emerged that he plans to install a permanent helipad on the South Lawn of the White House as part of a sweeping redesign of the historic presidential grounds.

The proposed project would allow the latest generation of Marine One helicopters to land on a reinforced surface instead of directly on the grass, which officials fear could be damaged by the aircraft's powerful engines and exhaust systems.

The South Lawn has traditionally served as the landing site for presidents arriving by helicopter, but it has never featured a permanent helipad. Instead, removable landing discs have historically been used to preserve the appearance of the grounds.

Historic Grounds Face Another Major Transformation

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The helipad proposal is the latest in a string of dramatic changes Trump has pursued during his second term in office. Reports suggest the White House grounds have already undergone significant alterations, including the redesign of the Rose Garden, the installation of large flagpoles and plans for a massive new ballroom.

According to reports, Trump has taken a personal interest in the renovations, reportedly discussing design details directly with advisers and architects.

Critics argue that the latest proposal risks permanently altering one of America's most recognisable historic landscapes. The South Lawn has long been used for ceremonial arrivals, public events and Marine One operations while maintaining its open green appearance.

Former military officials familiar with presidential helicopter operations have also expressed concern. Retired Marine One mission overseer Ray L'Heureux reportedly described the idea as damaging from an aesthetic standpoint, warning that the South Lawn is effectively the back yard of the White House and should remain visually intact.

Powerful New Helicopters Behind the Proposal

The move is reportedly being driven by the introduction of the new VH-92A Patriot helicopters, which are replacing the ageing VH-3D Sea King fleet previously used for Marine One duties.

The newer helicopters are significantly larger and more powerful than their predecessors. Reports indicate their stronger downward exhaust and increased lifting capability could scorch or destroy sections of the lawn during repeated landings.

Current operations reportedly rely on temporary boards and protective measures beneath the aircraft's landing gear to reduce damage to the grass. However, officials are said to believe this may no longer be sufficient as the older helicopters are gradually phased out.

Some insiders claim discussions about a permanent landing pad have circulated within government circles for years, though no previous administration pursued the idea publicly.

Political Backlash And Public Debate Grow

The proposal has quickly ignited political debate, with preservationists and critics accusing Trump of turning the White House into a personal development project.

Supporters, however, argue that the changes are practical and necessary for modern presidential operations. They point to security concerns and the technological demands of newer aircraft as justification for upgrading the landing facilities.

It remains unclear when construction could begin or how much the project would cost. Some reports suggest work on the helipad could start as early as this summer if final approval is granted.