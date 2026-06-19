A 30-year-old man from Norfolk is expected to appear before magistrates after a three-year-old boy ended up inside a crocodile enclosure at a Cambridgeshire wildlife park, leaving him critically injured.

Cambridgeshire Police said officers were called to Johnsons of Old Hurst, near Huntingdon, at 1.24pm on Thursday, 18 June, following reports of an incident involving a young child at the zoo. The boy was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge, where he remains in a critical but stable condition. Specially trained officers are supporting his family.

The force confirmed a 30-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. Detectives from the Major Crime Unit have launched an investigation and said they do not believe the man and the child were known to one another.

Investigation Under Way

Police have not released full details of the incident, but multiple UK media outlets have reported that the three-year-old boy was thrown into the crocodile enclosure by the suspect.

The child remains in a critical but stable condition at Addenbrooke's Hospital. Reports indicate he suffered serious injuries, including a broken arm and pelvis, after falling into the enclosure.

Cambridgeshire Police said investigators do not believe the suspect and the child were known to one another. Officers are continuing to interview witnesses who were at the zoo and review evidence gathered from the scene as part of the Major Crime Unit investigation.

The suspect remains in custody on suspicion of attempted murder while detectives work to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident. Local MP Ben Obese-Jecty said he had been in contact with senior officers and described the case as a critical incident, urging the public to avoid speculation while the criminal investigation remains ongoing.

I am aware of the incident at Johnson’s of Old Hurst and have been liaising with senior officers at Gold Command who are treating this as a critical incident.



This is now a live criminal investigation and I would ask people to refrain from speculation online. The police will… — Ben Obese-Jecty MP (@BenObeseJecty) June 18, 2026

This ITV report on the attempted murder at a zoo in Cambridgeshire is genuinely one of the worst examples of reporting I've seen.



A child didn't “end up” in a crocodile enclosure. It's been alleged he was thrown into it in an attempted murder.



Then the report quotes someone… pic.twitter.com/IExaAfaYmT — Ben Graham (@BenGrahamUK) June 19, 2026

Emergency Response and Rescue

Witnesses described a large emergency response at the zoo, with police, paramedics and air ambulance crews attending the scene. The East of England Ambulance Service confirmed that an air ambulance was deployed, although the child was ultimately transported to hospital by road.

Several media reports stated that Tracey Johnson, wife of zoo founder Andy Johnson, entered the enclosure to help rescue the boy. Police have not commented on those reports and details of the rescue operation have not been independently confirmed.

Visitors also described staff and emergency responders acting quickly as sections of the attraction were cleared and members of the public were guided away from the area.

What Is Johnsons of Old Hurst?

Johnsons of Old Hurst is a family-run wildlife attraction set within a 320-acre estate in Cambridgeshire. The site houses more than 100 animals, including lions, tigers, deer, reptiles and crocodiles.

The attraction is particularly known for its crocodile collection and became Britain's first recognised crocodile farm in 2006. The tropical house contains Nile and Siamese crocodiles housed within secured visitor areas.

Following the incident, the zoo said its 'thoughts and prayers' were with the boy and his family. It also confirmed that its tropical house would remain closed until further notice, while the rest of the attraction has reopened.

Police enquiries are continuing and the suspect remains in custody as detectives prepare evidence for submission to the Crown Prosecution Service.