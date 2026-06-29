Britain's record-breaking heatwave has taken a deadly turn after a 15-year-old boy was found dead in a Greater Manchester reservoir, bringing the number of confirmed open-water fatalities during the recent spell of extreme weather to seven.

The teenager disappeared while swimming at Cowbury Reservoir in Stalybridge on Saturday evening, prompting a major search involving police, fire crews and specialist underwater teams. His body was later recovered from the reservoir.

Greater Manchester Police said the boy's family had been informed and were being supported by specialist officers. The force confirmed there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death, and a file will be prepared for the coroner.

The latest tragedy comes as authorities across the UK renew warnings about the dangers of swimming in lakes, reservoirs, rivers and canals, where water temperatures can remain dangerously cold despite soaring air temperatures.

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Heatwave Linked To Growing Number Of Water Deaths

The Manchester incident is the latest in a series of fatal water-related accidents reported during one of the hottest periods the UK has experienced this year.

Among the other confirmed victims is 22-year-old Brody Leach, whose body was recovered from the River Severn after he entered the water near Shrewsbury. Elsewhere, a 15-year-old boy died after disappearing while swimming at Testwood Lakes near Southampton.

Police have also confirmed the deaths of a 69-year-old man at Clacton-on-Sea, a woman recovered from a pool at Sandwell Valley Country Park, a 50-year-old man at Aberavon Beach in South Wales, and another teenage boy whose body was found in a lake in Leicestershire.

The string of incidents has raised fresh concerns that prolonged periods of hot weather are encouraging more people to seek relief in unsupervised inland waterways, where hidden hazards can quickly become life-threatening.

Why Open Water Can Be So Dangerous

Water safety organisations have repeatedly warned that reservoirs, rivers and lakes present risks that are often underestimated.

Although air temperatures climbed above 37C in parts of England during the heatwave, water temperatures remain significantly lower. The sudden immersion in cold water can trigger cold water shock, causing involuntary gasping, rapid breathing and loss of muscle control within seconds.

Reservoirs also contain steep drop-offs, underwater obstacles and strong currents that may not be visible from the surface, making even experienced swimmers vulnerable.

The Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) advises anyone who unexpectedly enters cold water to follow its 'Float to Live' guidance by leaning back, keeping the airway clear and remaining calm until breathing returns to normal.

Police Renew Public Safety Appeal

Following Saturday's recovery, Greater Manchester Police urged the public to avoid entering open water despite the continuing warm weather.

Chief Inspector Helen Baxter described the teenager's death as 'nothing short of devastating' and appealed to families to take water safety advice seriously during the summer months.

Emergency services continue to encourage people to cool off at supervised swimming locations where lifeguards are present rather than in reservoirs, rivers or canals.

Forecasters expect temperatures to ease slightly over the coming days, but officials say the risks associated with open water remain long after heatwaves subside. The recent deaths serve as a stark reminder that even during the hottest days of the year, inland waterways can become deadly within moments.