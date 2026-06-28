A 46-year-old Australian man is facing the death penalty in Thailand after police found the body of a 17-year-old girl stuffed inside a black suitcase near a railway line in Pattaya. Officers arrested the suspect, named as Simon Peter Carman, at an airport terminal as he allegedly tried to buy a ticket back to Australia following the discovery.

The case began after friends of the teenager, identified as Thanchanok Donhom and known publicly as Nong, reported her missing when she failed to return from a hotel meeting with the suspect. Detectives reviewed hotel CCTV, which they say showed the pair walking hand in hand into a rented room before Carman was later seen emerging alone, dragging a heavy piece of luggage.

Aussie Held In Pattaya As Death Penalty Investigation Begins

Inside the hotel room, investigators discovered significant amounts of blood and signs of a struggle. A 15-hour manhunt followed across the city, ending when Carman was stopped at the airport before he could secure an outbound flight. Arresting officers said he had deep scratches and visible wounds on his neck and arms, which police said were consistent with a physical altercation shortly before his attempted departure.

Police tracked Carman's movements from the hotel to a railway track behind the city's Floating Market, roughly four kilometres away, where search teams found the discarded suitcase containing the teenager's body.

The suspect initially denied involvement during his first hours of police questioning. However, when presented with evidence of his injuries and CCTV footage, he gave a full confession. He claimed the fatal altercation stemmed from a financial dispute over an agreed payment for companionship.

According to police interrogation records, the pair had negotiated a fee of 1,000 baht (£22) for the evening. Carman told officers that upon returning to the room, he realised the 17-year-old was menstruating and demanded the price be halved to 500 baht (£11). When the teenager refused, an argument broke out. He maintained he was 'acting to protect himself' during the ensuing fight, though police said the disparity in their ages and sizes made his account difficult to accept.

Pattaya City police have filed four formal charges against Carman: intentional homicide, concealment and disposal of a corpse, abduction of a minor under 18 from parental custody without reasonable cause, and taking a minor aged over 15 but under 18 for lewd purposes. The charges linked to Thanchanok's age as a minor are treated as aggravating factors under Thai law.

#BREAKING:

🚨An #Australian man from #Ballarat has been arrested in #Thailand after the body of a 17-year-old girl was allegedly found stuffed inside a suitcase beside railway tracks near #Pattaya. pic.twitter.com/yKWWW8xgOe

📌Police say Simon Carman denies killing the teenager,… — ⚡️🌎 World News 🌐⚡️ (@ferozwala) June 27, 2026

Thai Public Fury Over Teen Found In Suitcase

Carman's reported demeanour during the investigation has sparked anger across Thailand. During his formal confession and a subsequent public apology directed at the victim's family, Thai broadcasters said his delivery appeared detached, and social media users expressed disgust at his attitude towards the charges he faces.

Many commentators are calling for prosecutors to seek the maximum possible sentence. In Thailand, convictions for premeditated murder can carry the death penalty. While executions are rare, the profile of the case and Carman's status as a foreign national have amplified public calls for the toughest punishment.

Legal proceedings are expected to move quickly as investigators compile forensic evidence gathered from the hotel room, the suitcase and examinations of the suspect. Authorities are pressing ahead with the formal charging process under Thai law as the criminal investigation continues.

The victim's family is now preparing for a funeral amid intense national attention. Her friends, who first raised the alarm when she failed to come home, are receiving support as they come to terms with what happened that evening.