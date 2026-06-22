A video showing Baby Preston Davey laughing in foster care has resurfaced alongside a second clip showing him on his first birthday during a later stage of his life, where he is seen awake in a dim indoor setting, lying still and not sleeping, in footage circulated online alongside claims of sleep deprivation by his killer, according to court reporting and media coverage of proceedings.

The clips have been widely shared together online, renewing attention on the 13-month-old's 2023 murder case following sustained abuse in his adoptive home.

Baby Preston Davey was born in 2022 and entered the care system shortly after birth before being placed with foster carers Sandra Cooper and Paul Cooper.

Foster-care footage recorded in a domestic living room shows him sitting on a sofa, smiling, kicking his legs, and responding to interaction with his carers. He was later adopted in April 2023 by Jamie Varley and John McGowan-Fazakerley, before dying in July 2023.

According to court reporting and media coverage of proceedings, he suffered sustained abuse after adoption, and his death was attributed to upper airway obstruction consistent with smothering.

Foster Care Footage

The foster-care clip shows Preston inside a living room setting during 2023, seated on a sofa and engaging with Sandra Cooper and Paul Cooper. He is seen smiling repeatedly, moving his arms, and reacting to attention in continuous, calm interaction captured on camera.

@pcd2025 #fypviralシ #prestondavey #JamieVarley #fyp Video shows baby Preston laughing with foster family before adoption published at 13:19 13:19 Lancashire Police have released a video of Preston Davey laughing in the care of his foster parents Sandra Cooper and Paul Cooper. It was taken before he was adopted in 2023 by Varley and McGowan-Fazakerley. ♬ original sound - Mr Exposed UK

Birthday Footage Circulating Online

The second clip shows Preston on his first birthday during a later stage of care. He is positioned indoors under low lighting, appearing intermittently drowsy and appearing to struggle to stay alert during the recording, with loud music playing in the background.

The video has been shared in shortened and edited formats across social platforms and circulated alongside references to alleged sleep deprivation during the period before his death. These claims have not been independently verified and appear to stem from social media commentary rather than official case findings.

Both clips are being shared together online as sequential moments from different stages of his life, often presented in edited formats that place them side by side or in chronological order.

Timeline From Care To Death

Preston entered foster care shortly after birth in 2022. The foster-care footage was recorded during this period. He was adopted in April 2023 and died in July 2023 following sustained abuse.

Court reporting and media coverage state he suffered multiple injuries over a prolonged period, with the cause of death recorded as upper airway obstruction consistent with smothering.

Online Circulation

Read more Teacher And Partner Found Guilty Over Baby Preston's Murder as Birth Mother's Notorious Homicidal Past Emerges Teacher And Partner Found Guilty Over Baby Preston's Murder as Birth Mother's Notorious Homicidal Past Emerges

The clips have been reshared across TikTok, X and Instagram through stitches, duets and compilation edits. The foster-care and birthday footage are frequently paired in reposted formats and presented as linked narrative content. Edited posts place both clips in sequence using split-screen and caption overlays.

Comments under reposted versions include: 'I bet his foster parents are completely heartbroken' in response to the first foster-care footage on TikTok, and 'That poor baby boy! I can't comprehend what he went through' under the second birthday footage on TikTok.

Safeguarding Scrutiny

The case has renewed scrutiny of safeguarding and adoption oversight processes. According to reports, questions have been raised regarding assessment and monitoring during the transition from foster care to adoption.

The circulation of both clips has intensified attention on the case, with the paired footage now functioning as a central reference point in online discussion of Preston Davey's life and death.