A Michigan couple face murder, torture and child abuse charges after their bedridden seven-year-old son died weighing 255 pounds (116kg), more than three times the weight doctors consider healthy for a boy his age.

Damien O'Brien, 40, and his wife Jessica O'Brien, 41, of Flint Township, were arraigned this week over the death of their son Casper, who stood 50.5 inches tall and was found unable to move inside a home that police described as a hoarding scene.

Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton brought the charges months after an autopsy traced the boy's death to heart failure compounded by extreme obesity. The couple were arraigned following a months-long investigation and are being held without bond at the Genesee County Jail. They are due back in court on 2 July.

A 911 Call That Exposed A Hidden Household

The case began on the morning of 4 November 2025, when Jessica O'Brien rang 911 to report that Casper had stopped breathing. Paramedics rushed the boy to Hurley Medical Center in Flint, where he died a short time later.

Officers who reached the family's home on Dania Street found the rooms so cluttered that, according to the police report, there was barely space to move. Leyton later said the township police could not initially get far inside because the hoarding left almost no room to pass.

Leyton said the contradictions in the household stunned investigators. The father held a steady job with health insurance, the prosecutor noted, yet Casper had reportedly seen a doctor only once in his life. On the very morning the boy died, the family had also contacted their vet about a pet. 'They knew what to do for the dog, but they didn't do it for their own child,' Leyton said.

What The Autopsy And Charging Documents Allege

According to charging documents filed in the 67th District Court, the O'Briens each face five counts: one of second-degree murder, one of torture and multiple counts of second-degree child abuse. The medical examiner listed the cause of death as dilated cardiomyopathy, a disease that weakens the heart, with morbid obesity recorded as a contributing factor.

The autopsy report, finalised in the weeks before the charges, allowed investigators to firm up their findings and hand the case to the prosecutor's office. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention puts a healthy weight for a boy of Casper's height at roughly 50 to 73 pounds, and the prosecutor said the child was believed to have been bedridden.

In a written statement, Leyton called it 'a sad and horrific case' involving the wanton and wilful neglect of the boy's care and medical needs. He said Casper suffered severe bed sores, rashes and other physical disorders alongside the obesity that ended his life.

The prosecutor has stressed that the case rests on sustained deprivation rather than a single act, telling reporters the child was not fed in a nutritious way and was non-verbal, possibly on the autism spectrum, yet received no specialist help. In the prosecutor's account, the poor diet, the absence of medical care and the failure to act on the boy's needs together amounted to an extreme case of child abuse that ended in a death.

A Sister Found Feral And A Family Unknown To The State

Casper was not the only child inside the house. When officers arrived, they found his five-year-old sister wandering outside without clothing, also severely overweight, dirty and with matted hair. Leyton described her as being like a feral child and said she is now in the care of Child Protective Services. Investigators believe neither child attended school or was known to teachers, doctors or social workers.

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'None of these kids even existed in the eyes of the government,' Leyton said, explaining that no agency knew the children were living there. The landlord had grown worried as the rented property fell into disrepair, but the couple left the rent on the porch and refused to let him inside.

Casper's obituary, posted by Sharp Funeral Homes, remembers him as a bright, loving boy whose joyful spirit touched those around him, and notes that another of the couple's children had died previously.

Leyton has not hidden how heavily the file has weighed on his office. He told local reporters the facts were extraordinarily tragic and difficult for his staff, the Flint Township police and child protection workers to review, but said the case mattered because a child's life had been lost.

Under Michigan law, the second-degree murder and torture counts each carry a maximum of life in prison, while each second-degree child abuse count can bring up to ten years.

A probable cause conference set for 2 July will decide whether the case against the O'Briens moves toward trial.