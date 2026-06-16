Maria Eduarda Rodrigues De Freitas' death details have taken a more disturbing turn after an off-duty nurse claimed the 21-year-old was still breathing when she was found following a 130ft bungee jump fall in Limeira, Brazil. The incident, which occurred in front of witnesses and was partially captured on video, is now under police investigation, with three men arrested over alleged safety failures.

Maria Eduarda — known to friends as 'Duda' — fell from a bridge during what should have been a routine jump after staff reportedly failed to secure her safety rope. Footage circulating online shows confusion in the final seconds before the jump, with bystanders shouting warnings that appear to go unheeded.

Una joven de 21 años, Maria Eduarda Rodrigues de Freitas, murió tras caer de 40 metros en la "Ponte do Esqueleto" (Limeira, São Paulo).

Los operadores de la empresa "Entre Cordas" la levantaron en posición "superman" y la lanzaron al vacío .



pic.twitter.com/WBcNvccrD9 — PayPal Exchange (@vandiem11) June 15, 2026

Death Details Under Scrutiny

The latest account comes from nurse Rayza Dias, who told Brazilian television she was nearby when the accident unfolded and rushed to help. According to Dias, Maria Eduarda was not immediately lifeless after the fall.

'I even talked to her,' Dias said, describing attempts to keep the young woman conscious while administering emergency aid. 'I have a habit of joking and saying, "Nobody dies on my shift." And I told her, "Duda, nobody dies on my shift." Even though I wasn't on my shift there.'

Dias added that the victim had a weak pulse and was still breathing when she reached her. That detail complicates what might otherwise have been understood as an instantly fatal fall. It raises uncomfortable questions about response time, on-site preparedness, and whether anything more could have been done in those first critical minutes. Maria Eduarda later died from her injuries.

🇧🇷🚨‼️ A NURSE TRIED TO SAVE THE GIRL THAT WAS THROWN DOWN A BRIDGE WITHOUT A BUNGEE CORD!



Nurse: “I have a habit of saying, nobody dies on my shift and I told her, even though it was not my shift.” -> This is very creepy.



Nurse Rayza Dias was at the scene of the accident as a… pic.twitter.com/MAajTYTk87 — Lord Bebo (@MyLordBebo) June 15, 2026

She had been working as a physical education professional at a gym in Jandira, São Paulo, and was reportedly training to become a teacher. Friends and colleagues have since shared tributes online, describing her as energetic and dedicated. But the public conversation has quickly shifted from mourning to anger.

Read more Don't Let Your Next Bungee Jump Be Your Last: The Terrifying Brazil Tragedy Every Thrill-Seeker Must Read Don't Let Your Next Bungee Jump Be Your Last: The Terrifying Brazil Tragedy Every Thrill-Seeker Must Read

Safety Failures and Arrests in Maria Eduarda Rodrigues De Freitas Case

Footage from the scene captures a chaotic lead-up to the jump. As Maria Eduarda is guided toward the edge, voices can be heard urgently calling out about the rope. 'The rope!' one person shouts. Another repeats the warning. There is no audible command to stop.

That footage has been widely shared across Brazilian social media platforms, where users have questioned how such an oversight could occur during a commercial activity that depends entirely on safety checks. Some posts on X described the scene as 'unbelievable' and 'avoidable,' while others pointed to what they see as systemic negligence in extreme sports operations.

Authorities appear to share at least some of that concern. Three men have been arrested and charged with homicide with implied malice, a classification used in Brazil when a person is deemed to have taken a risk that could result in death. They have been identified as Luis Felipe Feliciano Egoroff, 32, Vitor de Freitas Gonçalves, 27, and Maicon Fernandes Cintra, 42.

According to police statements, all three individuals told investigators that responsibility for checking equipment was shared. None could clearly state who had ensured that Maria Eduarda's rope was secured.

A jovem Maria Eduarda Rodrigues de Freitas, de 21 anos, que morreu após um salto de rope jump em Limeira (SP), deveria estar presa a duas cordas de segurança, mas foi lançada da ponte sem nenhuma delas. A informação foi confirmada pela delegada Andrea Levy, responsável pela… pic.twitter.com/vsg57F4SxC — Jovem Pan News (@JovemPanNews) June 15, 2026

Police officer Andréa Dantas, who was on duty at the time, said: 'They can't remember what the mistake was there, who should have put the rope in place, if there was no supervision. They can't remember.'

That lack of clarity — or accountability — has become central to the investigation. In a setting where redundancy and verification are supposed to prevent exactly this kind of failure, the idea that no one can identify who checked the most critical piece of equipment feels, at best, chaotic. At worst, reckless.

There is also the question of timing. Witnesses were clearly alert to a problem before the jump. Why was that not enough to halt proceedings? And who, if anyone, had the authority to intervene? Maria Eduarda's final social media post has added an eerie layer to the story. Minutes before the jump, she wrote on Instagram: 'Who was the crazy person who let me jump off a bridge?'

Investigators are continuing to piece together the sequence of events, including reviewing footage and interviewing staff and witnesses. Whether further charges will follow remains unclear. For now, nothing is confirmed yet, so everything should be taken with a grain of salt. However, much of what happened in those final seconds rests on conflicting accounts and a handful of voices caught on camera, voices that, it seems, were not acted on in time.