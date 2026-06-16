A criminal investigation is under way in Brazil after a 21-year-old woman died during a rope-jumping excursion from a disused bridge in São Paulo state, with police examining claims that organisers failed to attach a critical safety rope before the jump.

Maria Eduarda Rodrigues de Freitas, a physical education and sports management graduate from Jandira, fell around 40 metres from the Ponte do Esqueleto, or Skeleton Bridge, in Limeira on Saturday, 13 June.

Hours before the fatal jump, Freitas shared a light-hearted message on Instagram that would later take on a tragic significance. Posting a photo from the bridge, she wrote: 'Who was the crazy person who let me jump off a bridge???' The post has since been widely shared across Brazil following her death.

What Happened on the Bridge?

Freitas had paid to take part in a guided rope-jump experience, a sport similar to bungee jumping that uses climbing-style ropes instead of an elastic cord. Video circulating online appears to show organisers helping her into position while wearing a helmet and safety harness before the jump.

Witnesses told military police that she fell approximately 40 metres after stepping from the bridge. Footage reportedly captured a bystander pointing towards a rope left on the ground and shouting: 'Guys, the rope!'

Read more Maria Eduarda Rodrigues De Freitas, 21, Laid to Rest as Netizens Blast Brazil Bridge Death: 'The Rope Was the Most Important Part' Maria Eduarda Rodrigues De Freitas, 21, Laid to Rest as Netizens Blast Brazil Bridge Death: 'The Rope Was the Most Important Part'

According to Brazil's Civil Police, the main rope that should have arrested her fall was left coiled on the platform. Witnesses also told investigators that instructors appeared to skip a standard safety check before she was pushed from the structure.

Initial reports suggested Freitas died instantly. However, off-duty nurse Rayza Dias later told local media that she was still alive when help arrived and appeared conscious for a short period while rescuers attempted to assist her.

Despite those efforts, Freitas was pronounced dead at the scene.

21-year-old woman died in Brazil after bungee jump workers forgot to attach her safety rope pic.twitter.com/zyoktOXXBE — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) June 14, 2026

In the aftermath of the tragedy, attention quickly turned to the Instagram Story she had posted before the excursion, with many social media users describing the message as haunting in light of what followed.

Why Three Men Were Arrested

The incident has triggered a major criminal investigation. Six people were taken in for questioning and three men aged 27, 32 and 42 were arrested at the scene. Delegate Andrea Dantas Levy told G1 that investigators were examining evidence suggesting the safety rope had not been properly secured before the jump.

The three instructors were unable to explain how the rope had been left unattached. Investigators said they could not recall who was responsible for securing the equipment or why the final safety inspection was not carried out.

Levy also questioned whether the operation was properly authorised.

A woman has died after being thrown from a rope jump platform in Brazil without a safety line attached



Three people remain under investigation after six were initially arrested following the incident pic.twitter.com/QXq2VzSM4i — Dexerto (@Dexerto) June 14, 2026

Watched the video a couple of times, how could you be so careless with someone’s life? Was this a hit job? — Dad (@vwapx) June 14, 2026

“fell to her death” “after staff threw her”



so she was murdered — CantGuardBook (@CGBBURNER) June 14, 2026

Unfortunately i saw the video and this is absolutely horrific. I can’t believe this happened but i also can’t believe it was recorded and a woman’s last moments of life are so casually circulating. This is evil — jacob elordi’s big toe (@nernisthewernis) June 14, 2026

Questions Over Safety and Authorisation

Police said the group organising the activity had no authorisation to conduct rope jumps from the bridge, despite local media reports that the event attracted around 100 participants. Lawyers representing those detained have disputed suggestions of systemic negligence, describing the incident as a tragic and isolated failure.

Brazil's Civil Police continue to investigate whether organisers complied with legal and safety requirements before the jump.

As investigators work to determine how a supervised activity ended in disaster, Freitas' final social media post remains one of the most widely shared reminders of a tragedy that authorities are still trying to explain.