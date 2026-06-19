Bonnie Blue has been accused of turning pregnancy into adult content after staging a 'golden baby shower' filmed for fans, with fellow creator Emily Mai publicly urging the controversial star in the UK this week to 'leave her child out of it,' according to Daily Star, comments shared after the event. The latest Bonnie pregnancy update has triggered a fresh wave of criticism online, with viewers branding the stunt 'disgusting' and questioning how far the performer is willing to go for attention and money.

Bonnie, whose real name is Tia Billinger, 27, has already built a reputation for pushing boundaries in her adult content, often leaning on her pregnancy as part of her online persona. Her latest baby shower appears to have crossed a new line for many observers. In a clip posted to Instagram, Bonnie is seen lying on a table surrounded by men as she prepares for what has been described as a 'golden baby shower,' a phrase widely interpreted in adult-content circles as a reference to a particular fetish act. Commenters who watched the footage did not hide their shock, with one writing: 'What the f*** have I just watched?' and another calling it 'so disgusting, wtf?.'

> Be Bonnie Blue (Tia Emma Billinger)

> Divorced her husband at 21

> Quit her boring 9-5 recruitment job

> Rebranded herself as Bonnie Blue

> Slept with 1,057 men in 24 hours

> Targeted 18-19 year old students

> Hosted gangbangs during school leavers’ week

> Offered to pay the… pic.twitter.com/98QrWUzmlo — 𓆩♡𓆪 (@Celebrityhaze) June 6, 2026

Emily Mai Says Bonnie Blue Has 'Turned It Into Porn'

The strongest criticism has come from inside the adult industry itself. Emily Mai, a mum-of-two who also makes explicit content and continued working while pregnant, has gone on record to distance herself from Bonnie's approach and to question the ethics of folding a baby shower into a fetish performance.

'If there was one thing I'd say to Bonnie, it would be please leave your child out of it,' Emily said, reacting to the golden baby shower clip. 'She's taken her baby shower, which is about celebrating her and her baby, and she's turned it into porn; it's technically not illegal, but morally it feels really icky.'

That last line is doing a lot of work. There is no suggestion in the available material that any criminal offence has been committed, and Bonnie is operating within the law as an adult performer. Yet Emily is clearly drawing a line between legal compliance and what many parents would recognise as basic boundaries when a baby is involved, even indirectly.

Emily, who has around 13,000 followers on Instagram, stressed that she is not attacking the idea of working in the adult industry while pregnant. She did exactly that herself. What she objects to is the deliberate choice to make a baby-themed celebration the setting for a sexual show.

'To make that the theme of your baby shower?' she asked. 'It just doesn't feel like this is what motherhood is supposed to be.'

The criticism taps into a wider unease among some performers who fear that the most extreme stunts end up defining how outsiders see the entire industry. Emily later argued that adult stars like herself are 'normal people who happen to work in adult content,' and suggested that figures such as Bonnie are dragging the sector's already fragile reputation even lower in the public eye.

Bonnie Blue, known for sleeping with 1,057 men in under 24 hours is reportedly pregnant pic.twitter.com/w1Pv3aSARp — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) February 19, 2025

Fears Bonnie Blue Will Not 'Know When To Stop'

The news came after a pattern of increasingly provocative Bonnie pregnancy content, which has attracted both a devoted fanbase and a long list of detractors. Emily's comments hint at a worry shared by some observers: that the financial rewards of ever more shocking videos will override any instinct to shield a future child from association with their parent's work.

'Is any part of her pregnancy being kept sacred for her and private for her?' Emily asked. 'Or is the whole thing just to get as many eyeballs as possible so she makes a huge amount of money?'

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It is a blunt question, but not an unreasonable one. By Emily's account, Bonnie's 'bizarre stunts' have become so central to her brand that she may struggle to step back, even when a child is about to enter the picture. Emily claimed that Bonnie's antics are 'so important to her career' that she may not know when to stop.

She went further, accusing Bonnie of giving adult content creators 'a bad name' by constantly escalating. In her view, there are performers trying to lead relatively ordinary lives away from the screen, while others 'don't care about the industry's reputation and just keep doing one crazy thing after another for attention.'

Bonnie has not publicly responded to Emily's specific remarks in the material seen so far, and there is no indication that she plans to change course. Nothing is confirmed yet about any future content she intends to release involving her pregnancy or baby, so all speculation on what she might do next should be taken with a grain of salt.

What is clear is that a single golden baby shower has reignited an old argument around adult work and motherhood, and this time the flashpoint is a performer who shows little sign of retreating from the spotlight.